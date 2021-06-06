26-year-old woman dead after Zion fall

This file photo shows a landscape of Zion National Park. | Stock image, St. George News.

ST. GEORGE — Zion National Park rangers recovered the body of a 26-year-old woman in Mystery Canyon Sunday afternoon, according to a press release issued by park rangers.

Park visitors reported that they found the woman, who rangers said had fallen 50 to 80 feet. A search and rescue operation began Saturday afternoon, prompting rangers to close Mystery and Orderville canyons to visitors Sunday.

A helicopter was dispatched to the scene, but rangers said they were unable to extricate the woman from the steep, narrow canyon walls. Rangers said that park medics were able to reach the patient shortly before she succumbed to her injuries.

Rangers said that a preliminary investigation suggests that the woman “sustained injures consistent with a high elevation fall.” The incident is being investigated by the National Park Service. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency.

This is a developing story. This report is based on statements from police or other responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

