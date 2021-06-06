26-year-old woman dead after Zion fall

Written by David Dudley
June 6, 2021
This file photo shows a landscape of Zion National Park. | Stock image, St. George News.

ST. GEORGE — Zion National Park rangers recovered the body of a 26-year-old woman in Mystery Canyon Sunday afternoon, according to a press release issued by park rangers.

File photo of first responders working to rescue a man who crashed his dirt bike, Nov. 29, 2020, LaVerkin, Utah | Photo courtesy of Washington County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, St. George News

Park visitors reported that they found the woman, who rangers said had fallen 50 to 80 feet. A search and rescue operation began Saturday afternoon, prompting rangers to close Mystery and Orderville canyons to visitors Sunday.

A helicopter was dispatched to the scene, but rangers said they were unable to extricate the woman from the steep, narrow canyon walls. Rangers said that park medics were able to reach the patient shortly before she succumbed to her injuries.

Rangers said that a preliminary investigation suggests that the woman “sustained injures consistent with a high elevation fall.” The incident is being investigated by the National Park Service. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency.

This is a developing story. This report is based on statements from police or other responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

David is a journalist, educator, and playwright. He has written for Zenger News, the Christian Science Monitor, the Barton Chronicle, North Star Monthly, and The Northland Journal, among others. He has covered various beats, including breaking news, courts and crimes, sports, and arts and entertainment. His writing on theatre appears regularly in American Theatre Magazine, Contemporary Theatre Review (UK), ConJunto (Cuba), and HowlRound.com. David's play, 800 Days of Solitude, about the ways in which solitary confinement affects juveniles and their families, was awarded the 2018 Christian Moe playwriting prize. He earned a BFA with summa cum laude honors from DePaul University, and holds an MFA in playwriting from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @STGnews

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!