UPDATE: Mammoth Fire grows to 566 acres, is 0% contained

The Mammoth fire near Mammoth Creek Village, Utah, June 5, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Joe Hamblin, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — At least 15 units are currently battling a wildfire a half-mile west of Mammoth Creek Village.

The fire began early Saturday afternoon, with the cause currently unknown. It grew to at least 400 acres before 6 p.m.

The Color Country Interagency Fire Center reports that structures are being threatened by the blaze, but any damage has thus far been unconfirmed by official sources.

“We’re still under initial attack,” Dixie National Forest Public Affairs Officer Kevin Abel said. “This thing just started on us.”

The Cedar Mountain Fire Protection District posted the following update to Facebook shortly after 3 p.m.:

“Your CMFPD wildland crew are actively fighting the fire you can see north of the village towards Mammoth Creek. There are no evacuations at this time. More resources are responding to the incident. Please move over on the roads for responding apparatus. Remember do not fly drones in the area or surrounding area of the fire. Check here for the latest updates or Utah Fire Info. You still have response crews at the station along with paramedics for any of your needs.”

Witness Joe Hamblin told St. George News the fire “was getting bigger every time there was a break in the trees.”

“Lots of people pulling over to look at it,” Hamblin said. “I also saw fire crew racing up the road I was on. I have also seen the water planes landing and taking off with water here in Cedar City. Strong winds up here. I imagine I’ll get worse before better right now.”

At least two aerial support units are involved in the initial attack.

Weather conditions in Panguitch, 20 miles from the fire, sit at 84 degrees with a 20 mph wind at 6 p.m., according to weather.com.

A briefing is expected with a press release to follow on Saturday night.

This is a developing story.

UPDATE:

As of Sunday morning, the fire has grown to 566 acres. Mammoth Creek Village is under evacuation orders. Kevin Abel of the U.S. Forest Service said more help is on the way.

“It’s been a long day already,” Abel told St. George News. “Our priority right now is getting everything we need, while ensuring the safety of our firefighters, the public, utilities and structures. Within the next 24 hours, we’ll see more firefighters, aircraft, water tenders and bulldozers arriving”

Abel wanted to dispel a rumor that some structures had been burned.

“As of right now, no structures have been burned,” Abel told St. George News. “There’s been rumors floating around the community, but no structures have burned.”

Abel said that the fire, which is burning through Ponderosa pine and Douglas fir, is 0% contained. Most of Southern Utah is experiencing Red Flag conditions, Abel said, with wind gusts of up 35 mph expected.

