The best way to explore the beauty of St. George? Hit the Mayor’s Loop

FEATURE — For outdoor enthusiasts, St. George serves as a convenient gateway for pretty much everything — from hiking Zion National Park to boating Sand Hollow Reservoir to dark sky stargazing.

The one danger of using Southern Utah’s largest city as a jumping off point for other adventures? You might just miss one of the best ways to experience Utah’s natural beauty — from the heart of St. George itself.

The Mayor’s Loop is a five mile paved loop trail that stretches from one peak at the bridge on River Road (just north of the Dutch Bros Coffee at 1382 S, River Road) to its other peak just north of 2580 S. St. (right next to 1-15) and is a popular place to walk, jog and bike.

There are a number of starting points throughout, but Crosby Confluence Park (located at 2099 S. Convention Center Drive) and St. James Park (at 741 St. James Lane) both offer ample parking along with places to refill water bottles, add air to bike tires or relax at picnic tables.

