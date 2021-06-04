No Filter: Teeing up the do’s and don’ts of golf at Copper Rock

ST. GEORGE — Be careful stepping over another player’s line on the green, don’t blow an air horn during someone’s backswing and keep your pants on. These are just a few of the essential do’s and don’ts of golf.

In this episode of “No Filter,” presented by Cloud 9, host Grady Sinclair hit the links at Copper Rock Golf Course for some etiquette lessons from Mark Musgrave, “The Voice You Know” on 99.9 KONY country radio.

Watch “No Filter” host Grady Sinclair and Mark Musgrave tee it up at Copper Rock in this week’s episode of “No Filter” in the media player above.

Copper Rock’s adventurous 6,901-yard layout forges across dunes dotted with native sagebrush against a backdrop of rustic sandstone formations. On every hole, players are treated to sweeping vistas of the grandeur offered by the Pine Valley Mountains, the Hurricane Cliffs, Zion National Park and beyond.

“This course is probably my favorite course in Southern Utah right now,” Sinclair said.

Musgrave agreed, noting that the scenic links are known for their large and challenging greens.

“Fairways perfect, greens perfect; you need to come out and play it,” he added.

The duo hopped in their golf carts and drove to one of the more complex holes on the back nine, a formidable par 5 lined by desert hazards.

Musgrave explained that pace of play is key in golf. One of the more annoying faux pas golfers commit is holding up their own group and others by spending too much time hunting for a lost ball.

“I give it a one-over and if I don’t see it, I move on,” he said.

Bunkers also come with their own set of regulations, including not allowing your club to touch the sand and cleaning up after yourself by raking over your footprints before leaving.

“You know, Mark knows all the rules because he spends more time in the sand than David Hasselhoff!” Sinclair said.

Nestled in the Hurricane Valley, Copper Rock opened to the public in February 2020 and recently hosted the inaugural Copper Rock Championship, an LPGA Symetra Tour event showcasing the rising stars of women’s pro golf. Feeling inspired? Book a tee time today and give it your best shot.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.