Hurricane man dies from injuries sustained in hay-hauling crash near Toquerville

The aftermath of a semitractor-trailer rolling on its side on SR-17 near Toquerville, Utah, Utah, May 31, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Lacey Strickley-Beagley, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The driver involved in a semitruck trash near Toquerville earlier this week died of his injuries Tuesday and has been identified as 74-year-old Hurricane resident Evan Brown.

Friends and family began to share news of Brown’s passing over social media on Tuesday evening.

Brown was involved in Monday’s crash on state Route 17 near Toquerville that resulted in the semitruck he was driving overturning and pinning him inside the cab until he was cut out by responding firefighters from the Hurricane Valley Fire District.

Hauling hay at the time, it is believed that the load shifted while Brown was taking a turn on SR-17 which caused the entire truck and trailer to roll onto its side and crash alongside the road. The crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. Monday and caused the Utah Highway Patrol to block access to SR-17 between Anderson Junction/Exit 27 on Interstate 15 and Zions Parkway in Toquerville until 6:30 p.m.

Brown was trapped in the truck’s cap for over two hours and taken to St. George Regional Hospital for care once cut out. While it was initially reported that Brown appeared to have received minor injuries, he experienced multiple broken bones and internal bleeding, according social media posts.

He died at the hospital the following day.

According to his obituary, Brown “passed away after an accident doing what he loved to do for people which was delivering hay.”

The hay Brown was hauling at the time was going to the Dust Devil Ranch Sanctuary for Horses. According to a Facebook post from the ranch Thursday, hay salvaged from the crash was delivered by Brown’s son.

“I’m normally happy when the hay comes, this time I’m torn inside,” the ranch’s Facebook post read.

Brown’s funeral service is set for this Friday in Hurricane. Further details can be found online.

