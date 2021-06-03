1 driver injured, 1 cited after 2 pickup trucks collide on SR-56 in Cedar City

CEDAR CITY — One driver was taken to the hospital and another was cited following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night on state Route 56 in Cedar City.

The incident, which was reported shortly after 6:30 p.m., occurred at the intersection of SR-56 and Cross Hollow Road/Aviation Way and involved a dark green Chevrolet pickup truck and a silver Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Cedar City Police Sgt. Clint Pollock said the driver of the Chevrolet had stopped on Aviation Way facing south and was attempting to make a left turn onto eastbound SR-56 when the vehicle was struck nearly head-on by the Dodge, which had been heading north on Cross Hollow Road across SR-56.

Following the impact, the Dodge ended up off the road on the north side near the railroad tracks. The driver, an adult male, was transported to Cedar City Hospital for treatment of injuries that Pollock said appeared to be minor.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Chevrolet, who did not require medical treatment, received a citation for failure to yield. The two drivers were the only occupants of their respective vehicles, Pollock added.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and were towed from the scene.

Traffic in the area was impacted by lane closures for approximately one hour while the scene was cleared. In addition to multiple Cedar City Police officers, personnel from Iron County Sheriff’s Office, Cedar City Fire Department and Southern Utah University Police also responded.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

