The ultimate summer getaway: Red Mountain Resort welcomes families for adventure and wellness

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Picture this: kids following dinosaur tracks and exploring a ghost town without a smartphone in sight. Or parents relaxing poolside after an exhilarating hike on a hot summer day. It turns out the perfect family getaway does exist – and you’ll find it at Red Mountain Resort this summer.

After more than 20 years of inspiring adventures in Southern Utah, Red Mountain Resort is offering outdoor and wellness activities for families now through Labor Day.

Blended naturally into a landscape of vivid red rock cliffs and canyons just outside St. George, the resort has everything families need to relax, renew and experience an unforgettable summer vacation. General manager Tracey Welsh said families will find activities and amenities to suit every interest. Maybe dad and the kids want to lace up their boots and hit the trail while mom enjoys a relaxing massage at the full-service Sagestone Spa & Salon. It’s easy to do both at Red Mountain Resort.

This summer, Stay & Play rates for families are available in luxury one- or two-bedroom villas as well as the resort’s Desert Oasis guest rooms, which are only steps from the restaurant and spa. Book a getaway and choose from numerous kid-friendly activities to add on and make your vacation memorable for everyone.

Young explorers can learn about the geologic and human history of southwestern Utah on half-day trips that are both fun and educational. Hikers of all ages and abilities will enjoy discovering the desert on a customized adventure guided by the resort’s experienced and knowledgeable activity leaders. For more active families seeking a challenge, both parents and kids can step out of their comfort zone with rock climbing and rappelling excursions.

“Our team really knows the area,” Welsh said. “Our guides have hiked so many miles here.”

Red Mountain Resort also offers private wellness experiences designed to enrich bonds and inspire healthy quality time among families.

Find balance together through kid-friendly yoga. Get the little ones engaged with rebounding and drumming fitness classes. Bond during a family oracle reading, drum circle or while learning the ancient art of stone and crystal medicine. Families can also enjoy complimentary use of bikes, plus fireside s’mores at the guest pavilion.

Families from across the country are discovering the Greater Zion area as a destination for adventure. Welsh said the resort’s proximity to the parks and other unique attractions makes it a natural launching point for the ultimate summer getaway.

While staying at Red Mountain Resort, families can easily organize a day trip to Zion National Park or Bryce Canyon. Snow Canyon State Park, offering stunning views and miles of trails, is within walking distance, and with shows six nights a week, world-class family entertainment at the Tuacahn Amphitheatre is just a short drive away.

There’s also plenty to do on the resort’s scenic 55-acre property, including walking the labyrinth and Inspiration Trail, shopping at Red Mountain Outfitters and the spa boutique or just swaying in a hammock. Dine beneath the stars on the patio of the Canyon Breeze Restaurant, offering Southwestern cuisine with a distinctively health-centric approach.

“Once families get to a destination, getting back in the car is usually something they want to avoid as much as possible,” Welsh said. “Having hiking and biking right here and being able to use our spa, restaurant, pools and wellness facilities all in one place is really important.”

Recognizing that many families are just starting to feel confident about traveling again, Welsh said Red Mountain Resort is the perfect place for a much-needed getaway. The sprawling desert setting allows for plenty of space to explore and create memories lasting a lifetime.

Book your family adventure today by calling 877-246-4453 or visiting the Red Mountain Resort website.

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Resources

Red Mountain Resort | Address: 1275 E. Red Mountain Circle, Ivins | Telephone: 877-246-4453 | Website.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.