Gov. Cox first Utah governor to issue proclamation celebrating LGBTQ Pride

SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox has issued a proclamation supporting LGBTQ Pride month.

“Here in Utah, we strive to create a culture of hope, love, understanding, and respect by celebrating our common humanity,” the governor posted on his official Twitter account. “Happy #Pride Month, Utah!”

According to a report from Fox13Now, the proclamation itself acknowledges June is LGBTQ Pride month and encourages “conversations about what it means to love each other, understand our differences, and support our LGBTQ+ friends and family members.” It also acknowledges higher levels of mental health challenges for those who are rejected or ostracized and encourages Utah to “cultivate a climate of inclusion and unconditional love for all.”

Fox13 reported that their media outlet searched state archives and discovered that Cox is the first Utah governor to issue such a proclamation. He is known for his friendliness toward the LGBTQ community. At a vigil for victims of the Pulse massacre in Florida, he gave an apology for past homophobia. He threatened vetoes of anti-transgender legislation in the 2021 session.

“I’m really proud of him and honored to serve alongside an executive that’s willing to put his neck out there,” Sen. Derek Kitchen, D-Salt Lake City, told Fox13 on Tuesday.

Kitchen sued Cox’s predecessor, Gov. Gary Herbert, for the right to marry. The case was taken to the U.S. Supreme Court, which refused to hear it. After that, Herbert ordered state agencies to recognize same-sex couples in government services. Former Gov. Jon Huntsman Jr. was supportive of LGBTQ rights and later spoke out in support of same-sex marriage.

