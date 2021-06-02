TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | June 4-6
Art
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Paint Night: Delicate Arch Silhouette | Admission: $40 | Location: MoFACo, 55 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Jack Grosko | Admission: Free | Location: Arrowhead Gallery ETC, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Observations: People and Stories Visualized by Stewart Seidman | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Chalk Paint Bring Your Own Piece Workshop | Admission: $95 | Location: Reclaimed, 37 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 5:30-10 p.m., Saturday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Yoga Life Coaching | Admission: $795 | Location: Be Hot Yoga, 558 E. Riverside Drive #210, St. George.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon | Alive at 25 | Admission: $40 | Location: Millcreek High School, 2410 E. Riverside Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Concealed Carry Class | Admission: $50 | Location: Cedar Post Pawn of Hurricane, 72 W. State St., Hurricane.
- Saturday, 6-9:30 p.m. | Reiki II | Admission: $200 | Location: Awakened Soul, 50 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
Entertainment
- Friday, 8:45-10:30 p.m. | Annie | Admission: $45-$113 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon | Historic St. George Live! | Admission: $3-$5 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 North, St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, starting at 7:30 p.m. | The Hunchback of Notre Dame | Admission: $10-$15 | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday, 8-10 p.m. | Mamma Mia! | Admission: $10 | Location: O.C. Tanner Amphitheater, 144 Lion Blvd., Springdale.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Auditions for “Holy Stromboli!” | Admission: Free | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
- Saturday, 7-8:30 p.m. | So U Comedy presents Improv Comedy PG Show | Admission: $15-$60 | Location: Dixie Convention Center, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 8:45-10:30 p.m. | Disney’s Beauty and the Beast | Admission: $45-$113 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9-11 p.m. | So U Comedy presents Improv Comedy R Show | Admission: $15-$60 | Location: Dixie Convention Center, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
Family
- Friday, 3-8 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Mining Heritage Festival | Admission: Free | Location: Iron Springs Adventure Resort, 3196 N. Iron Springs Road, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9-11 a.m. | Family Month Event | Admission: Free | Location: Legacy Elementary School, 280 E. 100 South, St. George.
- Saturday, 2-4 p.m. | Summer Reading Registration | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library System Hildale Branch, 440 E. Newel Ave., Hildale.
- Saturday, starting at 7:30 p.m. PST | Family Movie Night: “Grease” | Admission: Free | Location: Mesquite Welcome Center, 460 N. Sandhill Blvd., Mesquite.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Friday, 8-10 a.m. | Coffee with a Cop | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie Springs Park, 2939 S. 3680 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Downtown Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Hurricane Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Hurricane Community Center, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Festival City Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Festival City Farmers Market, 45 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: IFA, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. PST | Blood Drive | Admission: Free | Location: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road, Mesquite.
Music
- Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Sunday, 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. PST | Gregg Peterson Band | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, noon to 1 p.m. | Timpanogos Chorale | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Tabernacle, 18 S. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. | ICAMA presents Live Music in the Park | Admission: Free | Location: Main Street Park, 200 N. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, starting at 5 p.m. MST | El Recodo & Los Destructores | Admission: $60 | Location: Mesquite MX, 970 Peppermill Palms Blvd., Littlefield.
- Saturday, 7-10 p.m. | Happy Hour | Admission: Free | Location: The Stage Coach Grille, 2400 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale.
- Saturday, starting at 7:30 p.m. | Clayton Smalley | Admission: $10 | Location: Iron Springs Adventure Resort, 3196 N. Iron Springs Road, Cedar City.
- Saturday, starting at 8 p.m. | Lisa Mac | Admission: Free | Location: Kolob Marketplace, 148 N. Kolob Road, Virgin.
- Saturday and Sunday, 6-8 p.m. | Gilbert Bonilla | Admission: Free | Location: Under Canvas Zion, 3955 Kolob Terrace Road, Virgin.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 6 p.m. to midnight | First Friday | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Legacy Park, 5500 W. 700 South, Hurricane.
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Friday Night Karaoke with DJ Janelle | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Friday, 9:30 p.m. to midnight | Last Call Club Night at The Grille | Admission: Free | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Splash Summer | Admission: $10-$25 (18+ only) | Location: St. George City Pool, 250 E. 700 South, St. George.
- Saturday, starting at 9 p.m. | Yacht Rock Night | Admission: $10 | Location: Blues Katz Rock N Roll Grill, 307 N. Bluff St., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Vets Helping Vets Benefit | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Friday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. | Girls on the Run 5K & Glow Run | Admission: $20-$30 | Location: Sullivan Virgin River Soccer Park, 965 S. Washington Fields Road, Washington City.
- Friday, 9-10:30 p.m. | Midnight 5K | Admission: $40 | Location: Desert Color Lagoon, 820 W. Akoya Pearl St., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, starting at 7 p.m. | Cedar City PRCA Rodeo | Admission: $15 | Location: Cedar City Rodeo Arena, 11 N. Cross Hollows Drive, Cedar City.
- Saturday, starting at 6:30 a.m. | Sand Hollow Marathon & Half | Admission: $85-$115 | Location: Hurricane Community Center, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 8-9 a.m. | Outdoor Yoga in the Rock Bowl | Admission: $10 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. | K-9 Heroes Ride | Admission: Free | Location: Zion Harley-Davidson, 2345 N. Coral Canyon Blvd., Washington City.
- Saturday, 10-11 a.m. | Belly Dance in the Park | Admission: $12 | Location: Vernon Worthen Park, 300 S. 400 East, St. George.
