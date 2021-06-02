‘Experience growth with us’: Stratton & Brätt Landscapes looks to hire for new St. George projects

Stratton & Brätt Landscapes residential project, location and date not specified | Photo courtesy of Stratton & Brätt Landscapes, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Stratton & Brätt Landscapes has built unique large-scale landscapes from concept to design to installation since 1967. As they continue to expand, they’re seeking motivated employees to join their Southern Utah workforce.

“We’ve loved working in the St. George area and plan to continue growing here long-term,” said Keven Stratton Jr., vice president of human resources for Stratton & Brätt.

Over the past 44 years, the family-owned and operated business has grown into the largest and longest-serving privately held landscaping outfit in Utah.

They further expanded with the recent acquisition of Elite Grounds, which will handle all property maintenance while Stratton & Brätt focuses on designing and building stunning commercial and residential landscapes. Although they’re northern Utah companies, both are developing and hiring locally as they diversify into the St. George market.

As such, the company is looking to hire 20 to 30 new employees over the next year on all levels, including office positions, general labor and project management. Stratton said they welcome students and other seasonal workers seeking opportunities over the summer. Current job openings are listed on the Stratton & Brätt website.

Because Stratton & Brätt specializes in complex and large-scale projects, employees gain skills in various areas of landscaping, from backyards to master-planned developments.

“You won’t be bored working with us,” Stratton said. “We can help you get on a career path and continue to experience growth with us.”

Javier Gonzalez, an account manager in the maintenance division, is celebrating five years with the company. He joined Stratton & Brätt during college doing maintenance and chemical work as a summer job. The managers were willing to work around his school schedule, so he returned every season.

Gonzalez also completed the internship required to obtain his bachelor’s degree with Stratton & Brätt. He was offered his current position right after graduating.

Gonzalez said the key to succeeding at Stratton & Brätt is being willing to learn while you work, studying both the business and the industry.

“It’s been a great experience. I’ve made awesome friends, and now I have family working here as well,” he said. “Having managers within the company that are willing to answer questions and be there for their employees really makes a difference.”

Stratton highlighted Gonzalez’s journey as an example of the possibilities that exist for motivated employees at Stratton & Brätt.

“We want to help others follow a similar path if that’s what they’re looking for,” he said.

The construction industry, with tough bosses and high turnover, can be a challenging place to work, but Stratton said that’s not the case for them. They strive to foster an environment where their employees grow and thrive.

“Our mission isn’t just to create and maintain great landscapes. We’re in the business of building and strengthening our people and communities,” he said. “Whether you have years of experience in the industry or you’re just starting to get your feet wet, we’d love to talk to you.”

Stratton & Brätt is known and celebrated for large commercial and high-end residential projects like current work on the St. George Temple and Desert Color. The company brings industry-leading landscape architects, arborists, aquatics experts and desert xeriscaping specialists to more effectively serve growing area demand. And with projects in Mexico and Haiti, the company’s multilingual abilities are also spurring international growth.

At the top of Utah landscape design and architecture, Stratton & Brätt brings prolific regional industry experience and expertise to every project. Elite Grounds’ maintenance portfolio speaks volumes for their exceptional work on aquatics, residential, community and commercial projects. Both companies are headquartered in Pleasant Grove.

For more information or to apply, visit the Stratton & Brätt website.

Stratton & Brätt Landscapes | Address: 2261 S. Tonaquint Drive, St. George | Telephone: 801-785-8011 | Email: [email protected] | Website.

