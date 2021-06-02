Finding the perfect bed for every body: A good night’s sleep starts at Best Mattress

Stock image | Photo by fizkes/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Great sleep tonight can lead to better health tomorrow. As Southern Utah’s sleep specialists since 2008, the experts at Best Mattress are dedicated to helping customers achieve the deeply restorative rest they’ve been dreaming about.

Shopping online is convenient, but general manager Joe Graziano recommends that customers visit a Best Mattress showroom in St. George or Mesquite to try out mattress options for themselves. With so many choices on the market, it takes time to discover which is best for your body and sleeping habits.

“There isn’t one mattress for everyone,” Graziano said. “That’s why we have so many choices in brands, comfort and technologies.”

Different beds for different bodies

When choosing the perfect mattress, height and weight are just as important as sleep position. Graziano said heavier sleepers need a mattress with supportive, pressure-relieving comfort generally within the medium to firm range.

If you’re tall, don’t settle for a standard mattress size and let your feet dangle over the edge of the bed. California king mattresses are 4 inches longer than traditional king beds, while twin XL beds offer an additional 5 inches of comfort over standard twin mattresses without sacrificing any space in the room.

Graziano said memory foam mattresses are a great option for heavier and taller sleepers because they conform to provide support where it’s needed most. With individually encased coils, hybrid mattresses offer additional stability. They’re also cooler, keeping things comfortable for people who run hot at night.

Finding the perfect fit

If you’re waking up achy and sore, chances are your mattress is no longer supportive enough. Most mattresses need to be replaced after about eight years of regular use – although you shouldn’t wait to buy a new one if it’s even slightly uncomfortable. Graziano said it’s tempting to just go with the best deal when mattress shopping, but buying a bed means making an investment in your health for years to come.

Some people discover that their mattress is still in good shape but simply isn’t right for their needs. If you’re concerned that a particular mattress may not suit you, you can rest assured knowing that all Best Mattress products come with a sleep satisfaction guarantee: If you don’t love your mattress after 120 days, exchange it without a restocking fee.

Graziano said the key to successful mattress shopping is trusting your body. You’ll know a bed is right for you when you feel very little pressure on your back, hips and shoulders while enjoying support throughout your body.

Adjustable bases

With an adjustable bed frame, you can fine-tune your sleeping position for maximum comfort and minimal sleep disturbance. Graziano said adjustable bed frames help many people get out of bed more easily and with less pain in the morning by matching the contour of their body to the mattress.

Best Mattress carries a variety of adjustable options to suit different budgets. Many bases come with an impressive array of features, including memory presets, massage, LED lighting and connectivity to smart home devices.

“Just being able to raise your head and feet up a little will relieve so much pressure on your body that you will never want to sleep flat again,” Graziano said, adding that adjustable bases may also help with common sleep issues like snoring and acid reflux.

Hybrid mattresses

Sometimes, one type of mattress just doesn’t get the job done. Hybrid mattresses offer the best of both worlds, fusing modern materials with classic support to help address a variety of sleep issues including back pain.

A hybrid mattress is a multilayered bed that combines memory foam, latex or gel along with an innerspring system. This blend of materials allows sleepers to experience both the pressure relief of the foam layers and the sturdy feel of a traditional spring mattress. Hybrid mattresses are compatible with various sleep positions.

“We are the only store in St. George where you can try Tempur-Pedic, hybrid mattresses, customizable number beds and natural latex mattresses,” Graziano said. “We really are the one store where you can try everything.”

