Thomas Joshua Judd 

May 9, 1973 – May 27, 2021

Thomas Joshua “Josh” Judd passed away on May 27, 2021. He was born on May 9, 1973, in St. George, Utah to Thomas Randy and Carolyn Orton Judd. He was raised and grew up in the Dixie Downs area of St. George. His playground was the desert, its ravines, animals, sagebrush and sand. His mode of transportation was a bike, scooter, dirt bike and even a trumped-up Volkswagen bug. He loved anything that had wheels or a motor. He loved life and had an adventurous spirit.

He was an independent soul with an attitude of doing whatever he wanted or going wherever he wanted. He knew he could accomplish physically whatever was the hardest and most fun to do. At two years of age, he climbed on a chair then onto an ironing board and then onto the top of the fridge where his patient and loving mother found him. He was full of life and kept his parents on alert at all times.

His education consisted of a high school diploma after graduating from Millcreek High School, which for him was a great achievement because he did not like being in a classroom. His spirit yearned to be free and busy doing anything outdoors. He loved St. George, nature and exploring the surrounding desert and hills.

He loved working with his hands. He was able to fix anything. He loved anything mechanical. He worked construction, laid cement, sold tires, worked on car engines and was most helpful to his dad. He wore his body out doing hard labor all his life. He would take the time to make sure a job was done right and always wanted to make the other person feel good about what he had done. He never felt like it was right to take advantage of another person. He had a kind and giving heart.

From a previous relationship came Kenadee, a wonderful, sweet, blonde daughter he affectionately called Ken, Little One or Boo. He loved her with all his heart and fought to have her full time in his life. He raised her as a single dad for several years, taking her on camping and four wheeling trips and whatever adventures he could do with his Ken. She is the angel of his life and he wanted only the best for her.

He married the love of his life Dawn Fernley Terry in 2008. She loves him and was a wonderful blessing to him in his life. She supported him and always was by his side encouraging him. He always had a smile when Dawn was mentioned. She was and is a true companion and friend to him. She will always be his forever love.

Dawn brought with her to the marriage a cute little girl named Katelynd. He helped to raise and love her as if she were his own. She is the pride of her mother and become the same for Josh. Being only two years apart, Katelynd and Kenadee became loving sisters.

Josh had a big heart. He always wanted to help others and do the best that he could at whatever he was asked to do. He was a peacemaker and did not like contention. He would leave the room rather than have a fight. He always gave big hugs and kisses to his family. He will be missed by those that loved him more than words can express, but we know he is free and can now progress.

He is survived by his wife, Dawn; his daughter, Kenadee; stepdaughter, Katelynd Terry; parents, Randy and Carolyn Judd; siblings: Jennifer Johnson, Jami Hansen, Jordan (Jamie) Judd; 10 loving nieces and nephews; his grandmother, Lela Orton (96) and many aunts and uncles and cousins. He loved them all. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Tom Judd and Jay Orton; grandmother, Shirley Judd; and his sidekick, best friend and brother Jeremy Jay Judd, whom he missed greatly.

Funeral services will be held Friday, June 4, 2021, at 11 a.m., with a visitation prior from 9:30-10:30 a.m., at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah. Interment will be in the Santa Clara City Cemetery, 1950 Ancestor Way, Santa Clara, Utah.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.