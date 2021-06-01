Feb. 13, 1972 – May 21, 2021

Shawntell Fletcher Smith was taken up and received into the arms of both her earthly father and her Heavenly Father on May 21, 2021. Her radiant smile, her beautiful soul and the warmth of her light will remain with us forever. We will honor her memory by spreading that light.

Shawntell testified, “I am grateful for my testimony of, and membership in, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. I know I have an elder brother, even Jesus Christ, who is my Savior and Redeemer. I know I have a Heavenly Father who loves me and forgives me and has a plan for me.”

Shawntell was born Feb. 13, 1972, in Anaheim, California and grew up in Huntington Beach, California. The beloved daughter of Leona Marie Fletcher and the late Lewis LeGrande Fletcher. She is the dear sister of Cherie (Trent) Nistler, Lyle Fletcher, Garen (Nancy) Fletcher, Rachelle Fletcher, Galen (Lori) Fletcher, Charmaine Fletcher, David Fletcher, and Royal (Adriana) Fletcher, and sister “by heart” Laura (Lem) Leavitt.

Shawntell wrote of her family:

I am grateful to be a Happy Fletcher. Being the 8th of 9 siblings has had many perks. Mom and Dad were pretty much softened up by the time I hit my teenage years. My siblings are wonderful humans who each love to serve and give to others, find joy in this earthly journey and are a constant support and cheerleader for all. ‘Oh, we are the Happy Fletcher family. We go on and on as far as you can see’ is a line from a song my mother wrote that as a family we would sing.

The family does go on. Shawntell is adored by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. We all welcome the day when we will all sit down and talk, share, understand and wipe away our tears.

A dedicated mother first and foremost. Shawntell treasured her children and embraced every moment with them.

She expressed her love, “These beautiful, amazing humans made me a mom and a mother-in-law. I love them to the moon and back. I am grateful for the many lessons I have learned being their mom that I could not have learned any other way.”

Shawntell is survived by her children: Amber Smith (Dominic), Ethan (Lydia) Smith stationed in Korea, Tyler Smith and Aaron Smith of Ivins, Utah. Shawntell spent 10 years working nights at the St. George LDS Temple so she could be with her children during the day and share her many creative talents volunteering in their schools.

Shawntell valued music, nature, photography, friendship and her faith. Music fed her soul and began as a special gift and inheritance from her mother. She sang and performed with her brothers and sisters at a young age. Her music continued as she toured with her high school performing group. The yearly St. George Temple Workers Choir was a treasured memory.

“Music allows us to feel and enables the messages to hit our heart with full force,” she mused.

Saturdays were often spent hiking and capturing the beauty and diversity in photographs. Hiking fulfilled her desire for her own health and wellness as well as an opportunity to share these experiences with dear friends. After going back to school, herself, Shawntell became a pharmacy technician serving and advocating for the wellness of her community at Crimson Valley Pharmacy. Her coworkers and customers loved her.

There was never a truer friend than Shawntell. She wrote of her “old friends,” “I heard a song on the radio the other day. It reminded me of my high school days and high school friends and the fun I had in my youth with them. There really is nothing like ‘old friends.’ They have known you and loved you through so much of this crazy journey called life.”

Of a new friend she recently remarked, “This woman is amazing. Who would think that being ‘assigned’ to visit each other would develop into such a beautiful friendship. I am grateful for her in my life, her listening ear, her sense of adventure and curiosity, her loving heart and that she gives me someone to always look up to.

Shawntell knew the heartaches of life, which allowed her to empathize with others’ challenges, and reach out with loving compassion. Shawntell advised, “Live your life with abundant love and compassion. We cannot tell a person’s inner struggles from their outward appearance.”

We all welcome the day when we will all sit down and talk and share and understand and wipe away our tears. The lyrics of the song “See You Again” by Wiz Khalifa that Shawntell posted seem to echo this, “It’s been a long day without you my friend and I’ll tell you all about it when I see you again.” God be with you, dear Shawntell, until we meet again.

A visitation will be held Friday, June 4, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 1 p.m., with a visitation prior from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the Ivins Stake Center, 260 East 1060 South, Ivins, Utah. Interment will be in the Ivins City Cemetery, 200 West 400 North, Ivins, Utah.

To join the Funeral Services via Zoom click the link below:

https://zoom.us/j/93762825830?pwd=Ry90MVFpZU11cDNydnd0N285TzZQdz09

