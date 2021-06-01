Region 9 baseball: All-region rosters announced, Strong named MVP

ST. GEORGE — The all-Region 9 baseball rosters were announced last week in the wake of Snow Canyon’s 4A state championship crown.
In all, Region 9 sent five teams to West Jordan to compete in the championship rounds of the state tournament. Southern Utah claimed the top three spots in the RPI rankings going into the tournament and five of the top eight. From that pool, Snow Canyon completed an undefeated run through the bracket to claim the school’s fifth title. Leading the way was senior catcher Mason Strong, who claimed Region 9 MVP in the coaches’ vote.
“We needed him,” Snow Canyon head coach Reed Secrist said following the championship-clinching win. “Smart as ever, heads up baseball player, calls his own game, going to be missed, no doubt about that.”
Strong hit an astronomical .489 across 90 games this season for the Warriors, leading the state in the 4A classification. His 45 hits topped all Region 9 companions by at least seven, despite missing two games to injury. His 50 RBIs were also the most in Utah.
Strong was Utah’s top hitter all while calling his own pitches behind the plate to guide the Snow Canyon pitching staff to a 4A-best 2.57 ERA.
The BYU-commit led nine additional Warriors to be selected to the all-region teams. The coaches placed seven Desert Hills players on the rosters. Dixie placed six, Crimson Cliffs placed five, Pine View placed four, Cedar placed two and Canyon View placed one.
Here are the full rosters from the 2021 baseball all-Region 9 teams:
First team
Landon Frei, Snow Canyon
Kaden Terry, Desert Hills
Brieten Oaks, Dixie
Payton Gubler, Desert Hills
Luke Anderson, Snow Canyon
Carston Herman, Snow Canyon
Traton Staheli, Pine View
Trey Evans, Crimson Cliffs
Mayze Mosher, Snow Canyon
Hunter Stubbs, Pine View
Second team
Kolby White, Cedar
Cole DeCastro, Desert Hills
Isaac Lyon, Snow Canyon
Sam Lindsey, Snow Canyon
Easton Rigby, Snow Canyon
Luke Iverson, Pine View
Reggie Newby, Desert Hills
Jaxon Mackelprang, Dixie
Brock Roundy, Pine View
Chase Calvez, Canyon View
Third team
Chandler Reber, Desert Hills
Shea Anderson, Dixie
Malcolm Bartholomew, Dixie
Ty Maynard, Crimson Cliffs
Kasen Crandall, Cedar
Josh Akins, Snow Canyon
GJ Erickson, Dixie
Petey Soto, Jr., Crimson Cliffs
Jackson Turley, Desert Hills
Jayz Estridge, Crimson Cliffs
Jacob St. Cyr, Dixie
Jackson Ence, Snow Canyon
