Region 9 baseball: All-region rosters announced, Strong named MVP

Mason Strong, Desert Hills baseball at Snow Canyon, Snow Canyon High School, St. George, Utah, April 6, 2021 | File photo by Rich Allen, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The all-Region 9 baseball rosters were announced last week in the wake of Snow Canyon’s 4A state championship crown.

In all, Region 9 sent five teams to West Jordan to compete in the championship rounds of the state tournament. Southern Utah claimed the top three spots in the RPI rankings going into the tournament and five of the top eight. From that pool, Snow Canyon completed an undefeated run through the bracket to claim the school’s fifth title. Leading the way was senior catcher Mason Strong, who claimed Region 9 MVP in the coaches’ vote.

“We needed him,” Snow Canyon head coach Reed Secrist said following the championship-clinching win. “Smart as ever, heads up baseball player, calls his own game, going to be missed, no doubt about that.”

Strong hit an astronomical .489 across 90 games this season for the Warriors, leading the state in the 4A classification. His 45 hits topped all Region 9 companions by at least seven, despite missing two games to injury. His 50 RBIs were also the most in Utah.

Strong was Utah’s top hitter all while calling his own pitches behind the plate to guide the Snow Canyon pitching staff to a 4A-best 2.57 ERA.

The BYU-commit led nine additional Warriors to be selected to the all-region teams. The coaches placed seven Desert Hills players on the rosters. Dixie placed six, Crimson Cliffs placed five, Pine View placed four, Cedar placed two and Canyon View placed one.

Here are the full rosters from the 2021 baseball all-Region 9 teams:

First team

Landon Frei, Snow Canyon

Kaden Terry, Desert Hills

Brieten Oaks, Dixie

Payton Gubler, Desert Hills

Luke Anderson, Snow Canyon

Carston Herman, Snow Canyon

Traton Staheli, Pine View

Trey Evans, Crimson Cliffs

Mayze Mosher, Snow Canyon

Hunter Stubbs, Pine View

Second team

Kolby White, Cedar

Cole DeCastro, Desert Hills

Isaac Lyon, Snow Canyon

Sam Lindsey, Snow Canyon

Easton Rigby, Snow Canyon

Luke Iverson, Pine View

Reggie Newby, Desert Hills

Jaxon Mackelprang, Dixie

Brock Roundy, Pine View

Chase Calvez, Canyon View

Third team

Chandler Reber, Desert Hills

Shea Anderson, Dixie

Malcolm Bartholomew, Dixie

Ty Maynard, Crimson Cliffs

Kasen Crandall, Cedar

Josh Akins, Snow Canyon

GJ Erickson, Dixie

Petey Soto, Jr., Crimson Cliffs

Jackson Turley, Desert Hills

Jayz Estridge, Crimson Cliffs

Jacob St. Cyr, Dixie

Jackson Ence, Snow Canyon

