Top 5 Memorial Day weekend stories on St. George News

June 1, 2021
Fire at a power substation near Dixie Red Hills Golf Course sparked a fire and widespread power outages Sunday afternoon, May 30, 2021 | Photo by Shane Brinkerhoff, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday through Monday, May 29-31.

Bryce Canyon closed to vehicles; long waits at Zion 

Memorial weekend visitors await entry in Zion National Park in Springdale, Utah, May 30, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Zion National Park’s Facebook page, for St. George News

ST. GEORGE — If you intend to visit Bryce Canyon National Park or Zion National Park this Memorial Day weekend, you may want to hold off.

UPDATED: Power restored in St. George after transformer blows and sparks fire

Fire at a power substation near Dixie Red Hills Golf Course sparked a fire and widespread power outages Sunday afternoon, St. George, Utah, May 30, 2021 | Photo by Shane Brinkerhoff, St. George News

ST. GEORGE —A power equipment malfunction ignited a fire at the substation near the Dixie Red Hills Golf Course on Sunday. This resulted in power outages in parts of downtown St. George, as well as parts of Bluff Street and Sunset Boulevard.

Losing weight for life: Healthy habits to stay on track through swimsuit season and beyond

Stock image | Photo by vadimguzhva/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

FEATURE — Oh boy, it’s here: the time of year where the intensity of the Southern Utah sun reminds us to switch our winter gear out for T-shirts, tank tops, shorts and swimsuits. For many of us, it’s the ultimate reminder to lose a few pounds, and that’s almost always a big can of worms. 

Firefighters battle blaze in Diamond Valley

Smoke from the Blake Gubler Fire billows into the clouds, St. George, Utah, May 29, 2021 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A wildfire was burning in the Diamond Valley area north of St. George, igniting shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday. It was only partially contained as of 5 p.m.; however no structures were threatened and no injuries were reported.

Man found dead after riding ATV alone in Sand Mountain Recreation Area

File photo shows a Life Flight helicopter on Sand Mountain, Washington County, Utah, September 2017 | Photo by Ron Chaffin, St. George News

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A man died following an incident in the Sand Mountain Recreation Area located just outside Sand Hollow State Park.

