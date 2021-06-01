Top 5 Memorial Day weekend stories on St. George News

Fire at a power substation near Dixie Red Hills Golf Course sparked a fire and widespread power outages Sunday afternoon, May 30, 2021 | Photo by Shane Brinkerhoff, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday through Monday, May 29-31.

ST. GEORGE — If you intend to visit Bryce Canyon National Park or Zion National Park this Memorial Day weekend, you may want to hold off.

ST. GEORGE —A power equipment malfunction ignited a fire at the substation near the Dixie Red Hills Golf Course on Sunday. This resulted in power outages in parts of downtown St. George, as well as parts of Bluff Street and Sunset Boulevard.

FEATURE — Oh boy, it’s here: the time of year where the intensity of the Southern Utah sun reminds us to switch our winter gear out for T-shirts, tank tops, shorts and swimsuits. For many of us, it’s the ultimate reminder to lose a few pounds, and that’s almost always a big can of worms.

ST. GEORGE — A wildfire was burning in the Diamond Valley area north of St. George, igniting shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday. It was only partially contained as of 5 p.m.; however no structures were threatened and no injuries were reported.

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A man died following an incident in the Sand Mountain Recreation Area located just outside Sand Hollow State Park.

