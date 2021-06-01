Authorities release name of 34-year-old who drowned at Lake Powell, Arizona, date unspecified | Photo courtesy of National Park Service, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Authorities have released the name of a 34-year-old who drowned at Lake Powell just over a week ago.

On May 22, at approximately 2:38 p.m., Glen Canyon Communications Center was notified by a 911 call of a possible drowning at Lake Powell near Friendship Cove within Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, according to a joint press release issued by the National Park Service and Kane County Sheriff’s Office. Friendship Cove is located between Last Chance Bay and Rock Creek Bay, approximately 33 miles from the Glen Canyon Dam in Kane County.

Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and National Park Service rangers arrived on scene at approximately 3:30 p.m. Authorities say witnesses stated the missing man had slid off their rental house boat’s slide and could not swim back to the boat due to wind. He was reportedly not wearing a life jacket.

The man drowned and has been identified as Subrahmaniyan Mathimohan, a 34-year old male from Phoenix, Arizona, the release states.

On May 22, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office deputies and park rangers searched the area by boat while Classic Air Medical searched by air. Agencies searched until sunset but did not find the missing man. The next morning, park rangers resumed the search.

At approximately 2:15 p.m., the man was recovered by the Glen Canyon Dive Team. He was transported to the Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office in Salt Lake City for an autopsy. The incident remains under investigation.

The National Park Service, Kane County Sheriff’s Office and Coconino County Sheriff’s Office expressed their condolences in the release to the victim’s family and friends.

The release also reminds all boaters to be aware of changing weather conditions, to immediately seek safe haven in high winds or storms and to always wear life jackets when boating and recreating on or around water.

More safety information is available online, as well as this list of 10 things to know before boating.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.