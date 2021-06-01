Nov. 3, 1931 – May 20, 2021

Patricia Ruth Feary of St. George, Utah, passed peacefully in her sleep on May 20, 2021. She was born on Nov. 3, 1931, to Lyle and Ruth McGee in Bell (Los Angeles County), California. She graduated from Mark Keppel High School in Monterey Park, California. She married James Olivas in 1949 and was divorced in 1957. She met the love of her life, Keith Feary, in San Bernardino, California, and they were married in December 1957, in Fallon, Nevada.

They lived in San Bernardino, California, until Keith retired from San Bernardino County. They moved to the desert in Newberry Springs, California, until Keith passed in December 2007. Patricia moved to St. George, Utah in 2009 to be closer to her children: Allen Feary and his wife, Janet Feary, and Karen Feary of Moab, Utah.

Patricia is survived by her sister, Virginia West who lives in Fallon, Nevada, with her husband, Don; and four daughters: Kimberly Bell (Wes), Vicki George (Russell), Kelly Waterman (Ed), and Valerie Kotlowski. She has a nephew, Denis Feary, in Austin, Texas, and Jim Stevens in Helena, Montana.

Patricia loved to sew, quilt and attend church. She had a spunky personality and will be missed by many who knew her.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary.