July 15, 1938 – May 27, 2021

DeAnn Thurston Canady “Dee,” mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend, returned to her Father in Heaven, Thursday, May 27, 2021. DeAnn was born in Richfield, Utah, on July 15, 1938, to Walter Lynn and Annie Elda Thurston. She was the second of three daughters born into the Thurston family.

Walt and Elda moved their young family to Santa Monica, California, when DeAnn was still a small child. She grew up in a happy household adapting quite nicely to the warm Southern California lifestyle. During her high school years, she met and dated her soon to be husband, Joseph (Jerry) Canady. They married on March 4, 1955.

Throughout their married life DeAnn and Jerry owned and operated several businesses including Economy Electric, Elite Limosine and had a ranch in San Marcos, California. DeAnn was always a hard worker and was a hands-on partner with her husband. During this time, they had three children: DeLynn, Joanne and Douglas.

DeAnn was a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served in many callings. She was a great leader, very kind, loving and caring to all she came in contact with. She was also very witty and fun loving – and when she gave you a hug it was a proper bear hug! She was very talented. She would spend countless hours knitting on looms, making hats and scarves as gifts for family and friends and also donated many handmade items to hospitals and veterans.

After the passing of her husband and brother-in-law, DeAnn and her sister, Yvonne, shared residences in Ivins, Utah, and Florence, Oregon. They kept each other company and cared for each other.

DeAnn is survived by her daughters: Joanne and Trudy; sons: Douglas and Adam; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph (Jerry); her parents; two sisters; oldest daughter, DeLynn; and two brothers-in-law.

Funeral services will be held Friday, June 4, 2021, at 1 p.m., with a visitation from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the Ivins 3rd Ward Chapel, 290 East 1060 South, Ivins, Utah.

DeAnn will be laid to rest beside her husband in the Rogue River Cemetery, Gold Beach, Oregon.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.