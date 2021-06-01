Discover the secret to healthy, youthful skin without surgery at Desert Sands Aesthetics & Laser

Stock image | Photo by Victor_69/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Did you know that smoother, tighter skin with fewer wrinkles and lines is possible – without surgery?

Desert Sands Aesthetics & Laser is the only medical spa in St. George offering the Profound Lift, a revolutionary energy-based laser skin tightening therapy that can turn back the hands of time. When it comes to restoring youthful, vibrant skin, owner Shannon Evans said Profound is the treatment of choice.

Restoring youthful skin

Over time, skin loses its glow as it begins to break down faster than it can naturally rejuvenate due to the stresses of life and environmental factors. Profound Lift awakens the body’s own natural healing process by stimulating the production of collagen, elastin and hyaluronic acid, the building blocks of healthy skin.

Profound treats the lower third of the face along with lifting sagging jowls and skin under the neck while contouring the jawline to eliminate “double chin.” It can also be used on other areas of the body where loose skin is present.

Evans said Profound is clinically proven to create smoother, healthier-looking skin in just one nonsurgical procedure which takes approximately 45-90 minutes. Most patients enjoy the remarkable, long-lasting results for many years.

Cutting-edge technology

Profound was designed to deliver one-third of the results of a surgical facelift with significantly less risk, downtime and expense. It uses state-of-the-art technology to deliver radio frequency energy at the ideal temperature to trigger a wound-healing response within the deeper skin layers for maximum benefit.

Evans said Profound can boost elastin levels by up to five times and is the only FDA-approved device on the market with a 100% response rate for facial wrinkles. When used on the body, it demonstrated a 94% success rate in smoothing cellulite.

“We are so thrilled to have incorporated the Profound Lift treatment to our office, because the results patients are having are incredible, and that makes me happy,” she said.

Healthy skin and glowing reviews

Evans said the power of Profound is best illustrated by satisfied patients like Mary, who was drawn to the treatment because of its ability to stimulate collagen production and improve skin texture naturally. Since undergoing the procedure six months ago, Mary said she has observed her fine lines and wrinkles disappearing little by little.

“I’m almost 64 years old, and I have tried some other things in the past, but nothing has made this dramatic of a change,” she said. “People normally in the past were very good at guessing my age. I now have people say that I do not look like I’m in my 60s, which of course I love, and it’s all the proof I need.”

Mary said she recommends Profound not only for women her age but also younger people because it’s noninvasive and works naturally with the body to delay the signs of aging.

Jeanette, another Desert Sands patient, echoed the recommendation.

“I have been so happy with the results of my Profound treatment!” she said. “I highly recommend it for tightening. I have had an extensive amount of skin tighten and a visible reduction in my wrinkles.”

And yet another patient, Kim, reported noticeable improvement in areas with sun damage along with lift in her jowls and neck three months after her Profound session.

“I can’t wait for six-month photos!” she said. “The two weeks of healing was not bad at all, totally worth the procedures. I was made very comfortable during the procedures.”

Experience the Desert Sands difference

Evans said Desert Sands stands alone in the medical spa arena for Southern Utah. It’s the only clinic in the area providing comfort sedation from a board-certified anesthesiologist in conjunction with laser skin therapy for the ultimate patient experience.

Evans, who worked as a registered nurse for over 25 years before training in injectables and laser aesthetics, takes pride in being able to offer cutting-edge skin care services in a welcoming environment where patient comfort and confidence is top priority.

Desert Sands has been building up steam within the Southern Utah medical aesthetics market since opening in September 2020. Along with combination laser therapy, the clinic offers fillers and medical services for both men and women, including facials, chemical peels, dermaplaning, microneedling and more.

“Each laser skin treatment begins with a thorough and caring professional skin consultation,” Evans said. “Treatments are selected and optimized to meet the specific needs of each patient with the most innovative and comprehensive products and technologies.”

To schedule a consultation, visit the Desert Sands Aesthetics & Laser website or call 435-522-5190.

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News.



Desert Sands Aesthetics & Laser | Address: 346 E. 600 South, St. George | Telephone: 435-522-5190 | Website.

