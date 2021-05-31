Sign up now: Moonlight 5K to benefit St. George Firefighters Association

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — St. George Races and the St. George Firefighters Association have created what might be the coolest 5-kilometer race this summer — the Moonlight 5K — on June 4 at 9 p.m. This year’s event will begin and end near the clubhouse at the new Desert Color development, 820 W. Akoya Pearl, St. George.

Throughout the course, the St. George Firefighters will spray runners with water. After the race, registered participants can take part in a glow-in-the-dark pool party from 10 p.m. to midnight.

“The Moonlight 5K is the perfect way to begin the summer,” said Jenni Towner, a race participant from previous years. “I felt like I was running through a field of neon glow stick fireflies. It was magical — like camping under the stars.”

Race sign-ups continue online through June 2. A portion of the proceeds from this event will benefit the Utah Burn Center and the St. George Firefighters Association.

About St. George Races

St. George Races hosts a variety of half marathons, 10K, 5K, kids runs, triathlons, bike events, relays and other special events throughout the city of St. George and the Washington County area. St. George Races offers a variety of sponsorship opportunities for area businesses and utilizes the efforts of hundreds of volunteers.

For more information, visit the St. George Races website.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.