Man found dead after riding ATV alone in Sand Mountain Recreation Area

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A man died following an incident in the Sand Mountain Recreation Area located just outside Sand Hollow State Park.

On Sunday at around 7:30 p.m., Utah State Parks rangers responded to the Sand Mountain area after receiving a call of a possible cardiac arrest. Upon arrival, they located the body of 36-year-old Erik Alvarez of Artesia, California.

According to a news release issued by Utah State Parks, Alvarez was visiting the area with a group but had been riding an ATV solo when officials believe an accident occurred. Later on, another member of the group located Alvarez and called for help.

First responders from Utah State Parks, Hurricane Valley Fire and Washington County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue assisted in the search and attempted to revive Alvarez. Intermountain Life Flight was also dispatched and landed in the area to assist.

Efforts to revive the patient were unsuccessful, and Alvarez was pronounced dead at the scene. Alvarez is believed to have been wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

“The Utah Division of Parks and Recreation extends our condolences to Alvarez’s friends and family,” the news release reads. “This incident remains under investigation at this time.”

