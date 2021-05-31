Overturned hay truck shuts down highway in Toquerville

The aftermath of a semitractor-trailer rolling on its side on SR-17 near Toquerville, Utah, Utah, May 31, 2021 | Submitted photo, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The road between Interstate 15 and Toquerville was shut down Monday afternoon after a semitractor-trailer hauling hay went off the road and crashed onto its side.

The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. on state Route 17 around milepost 4, according to a Twitter post from the Utah Department of Transportation.

Responding Utah High Patrol troopers closed access to SR-17 at the Exit 27/Anderson Junction interchange on I-15 and Zions Parkway so other responders could tend to the driver and equipment could be brought in to get the semi uprighted.

The driver had to be cut out of the semi’s cab by crews from Hurricane Valley Fire District. Once out, he appeared to have some minor injuries, UHP Lt. Shawn Judd said.

The driver was taken to St. George Regional Hospital for further examination while the overturned truck and its trailer were eventually turned back onto their wheels.

Authorities reopened SR-17 by 6:30 p.m. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, Judd said.

