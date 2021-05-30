Power transformer sparks fire, causes power outages in St. George

ST. GEORGE — A transformer blew near the Dixie Red Hills Golf Course Sunday, sparking a fire that threatened the St. George Elks Lodge. Power outages were reported from the Historic District to scattered areas of Bluff Street.

The transformer explosion happened around 5 p.m. at the power substation located at 645 W. 1250 North just across the street from the lodge.

Simultaneously, several areas of St. George and Santa Clara either saw their power go out for a few seconds and turn back or remain off.

On Bluff Street, traffic lights were out as of 5:20 p.m. from W. 100 North to Snow Canyon Parkway. As of 5:30 p.m., power remained out in portions of northern St. George and eastern Santa Clara.

At the site of the fire itself, calls went out to multiple agencies as the fire burned an acre, and St. George Police were blocking streets and also branching out to provide traffic control at the sites of traffic lights that are out.

This is a developing story.

