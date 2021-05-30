Hildale entrepreneur’s involvement in two new businesses reflects growing Short Creek economy

Hildale entrepreneur Savannah Adams is part of a growing market in the Short Creek area, Hildale, Utah, May 21, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Savannah Adams, St. George News

HILDALE — Business activity in Hildale is picking up, and Savannah Adams is right in the middle of it.

Adams and her partners recently opened two businesses in the area, reflecting an expanding and revitalized local economy.

“A lot of new businesses are opening,” Adams said. “I think the market here is really growing. We had a business expo a couple weeks ago and it was very well attended.”

Uzona Chamber of Commerce President Carole Jones told St. George News that the business expo and job fair on April 30 was a complete success and the chamber hopes to have one every year.

“We were able to highlight a lot of small businesses in the community that many people didn’t even know exist,” Jones said. “We had big and small businesses, new and established businesses as well. We figured between 300 and 500 people attended. We’ve heard nothing but good feedback.”

The event was also a job fair that brought high school students and those seeking employment to meet businesses that need employees.

Activity in the chamber has increased dramatically, Jones said, adding that large scale businesses are coming to the area. Balance of Nature recently opened a manufacturing facility, PlusOne is opening a call center and Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. out of Salt Lake City will soon open a large facility in the area.

Jones said that the PRMI operation is expected to provide upwards of 300 jobs.

“I feel like the business environment is getting a lot more friendly and active out here,” Jones said. “A wide variety of businesses has been getting more active the past two or three years.”

Savvy Stork officially opened May 1. The store offers a local clothing exchange catering to mothers of young children.

“I’m a new mom, and I really saw a need in this market,” Adams said. “Young children need a new wardrobe every three months or so, and we thought it would be a great idea to facilitate a local hub where mothers can exchange and buy clothing as their kids are growing.”

Without clothing store options in the area, Adams noted that it means a lot to mothers not to have to drive to Hurricane or St. George every couple of months for baby clothes.

“It’s been really cool to see the community coming together to support us,” Adams said. “With any new small business it’s going to be slow starting up, but we’ve been getting a lot of customers that have a real need for this store.”

Savvy Stork has an active Facebook page where customers can view the clothes coming in for exchange and purchase.

“We have a lot of customers on Facebook, but at the moment we don’t have shipping services,” Adams said. “All purchases and pickups are made locally here in the store.”

Adams and partner Candi Shapley are owners of the store. Two more employees complete a four person team.

Savvy Stork is located at 1065 N. Hildale Street in Hildale and is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Meanwhile, Adams and co-owner Natalie Knudson opened another local business called Navvy in February, offering brand management services to businesses and companies throughout Utah and into Arizona.

Adams described branding as an expression of a business, what it stands for and the lifestyle it offers. Navvy handles everything from creating business cards and flyers to managing social media content for businesses.

“We offer services dealing with internal and employer branding,” Adams said. “We facilitate consistent brand management and brand communication across all platforms.”

Interested customers can find information on their Facebook page or by calling 385-434-9637.

