Bryce Canyon closed to vehicles; long waits at Zion

Memorial weekend visitors await entry in Zion National Park in Springdale, Utah, May 30, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Zion National Park's Facebook page, for St. George News

ST. GEORGE — If you intend to visit Bryce Canyon National Park or Zion National Park this Memorial Day weekend, you may want to hold off.

Bryce Canyon National Park rangers said the park is currently full. As of noon on Sunday, park officials said they were delaying vehicle entry into the park.

“Vehicles attempting to enter the park will have to come back at another time,” they said via Facebook. Instead, they suggested that visitors board the free park shuttle in Bryce Canyon City, or use the the park’s shared-use path to avoid traffic congestion and delays.

Geni Marie, a teacher at Bryce Valley Elementary, offered some advice on how to navigate the congested park, whether it’s a holiday weekend or otherwise.

“The park has been closing it off to vehicles pretty regularly,” Marie said in the comments section. “I suggest visiting www.brycecanyonezriders.com and booking your e-bikes now. They are super easy to use and you can skip the shuttle and the traffic and get right in!”

A similar scene played out 80 miles to the southwest, at Zion National Park.

“It’s the busiest weekend of the year,” said Zion National Parks’ Facebook page. As of Sunday morning, waiting times for the Zion Canyon shuttle were in excess of two hours. Those with previous reservations, the page said, would receive priority boarding.

Visitors who hope to hike Angels Landing could expect to wait up to four hours. Meanwhile, parking in Zion Canyon is full. Park rangers said that parking may be available in the town of Springdale, just outside the park.

Dan Hagerman, a respiratory therapist from Clearwater, Florida, said that he visited the park two weeks ago. He arrived at the park before sunrise and parked near the park’s entrance.

“Walked the road to Angel’s Landing (easy walk, only 3 miles),” he said via Facebook. “Avoided all the madness and didn’t have to pay for a shuttle… Just a suggestion for others!”

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.