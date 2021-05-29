Utah Jazz great Mark Eaton dies at 64

May 29, 2021
Utah Jazz great Mark Eaton
Mark Eaton, the 7' 4" Utah Jazz great in the 1980s and early '90s, died Friday at the age of 64. | Photo courtesy of Fox13Now.com, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — Former Utah Jazz great Mark Eaton has died at the age of 64 following a bike incident Friday.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call Friday night of an unconscious man lying in Long Island Road in Silver Creek Estates. Upon arriving at the scene, officials identified the man as Eaton, who had appeared to have been riding a bicycle and crashed. The Sheriff’s Office does not believe any other vehicles were involved in the accident.

Eaton was transported to the hospital where he later died.

