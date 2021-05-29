Firefighters battle blaze in Diamond Valley

Smoke from the Blake Gubler fire billows into the clouds, St. George, Utah, Saturday, May 29, 2021| Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A wildfire was burning in the Diamond Valley area north of St. George, igniting shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday. It was only partially contained as of 5 p.m. however no structures were threatened and no injuries were reported.

Dixie National Forest Public Information Officer Kevin Abel told St. George News that the so-called Blake Gubler fire was burning on 15 acres of short dry grass and brush.

Abel reported the fire was seven miles down the Blake Gubler Road in the Dixie National Forest. He said the blaze was human caused but as of 5 p.m. the exact cause of ignition was unknown and under investigation.

Abel said six engines and one squad were on the scene fighting the fire. Single engine air tankers and other aircraft were doing retardant drops and helped in the initial attack on the blaze by firefighters.

“Aircraft dropped retardant and fire crews established fire retardant lines,” Abel said.

He said firefighting efforts will continue into the evening and night.

“My view of it is they are getting a pretty good handle on it,” Abel said. “We’ve got a lot of firefighters working really hard to contain this fire safely in a small area.”

Abel said it’s important to remember that all of Southern Utah is under Stage 1 fire restrictions, meaning no campfires or open flames of any kind are permitted.

This report is based on information provided by emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of the findings.

