Sept. 15, 1939 – May 26, 2021

Marilyn Wanda Miller, age 81, passed away on May 26, 2021. She was born on Sept. 15, 1939, to Garth and Florance Roop in Galion, Ohio. She met her lifelong partner Howard in Galion, Ohio, and were married on June 2, 1957 in Galion, Ohio.

Marilyn grew up in Galion, Ohio, and graduated from Galion High School in 1957. She live in several different places and finally settled down in St. George, Utah. She loved spending time with family, friends, and enjoyed her church callings.

She is survived by: her children: Roxanne Arnal of Decatur, Texas, Renae (Jeff) Bardsley of Veyo, Utah, Roger (Tracey) Miller of Morgan, Utah, Rashell (Daniel) Skoy of South Jordan, Utah; 14 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at noon, Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at the Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 S. Dixie Dr., St. George, Utah.

Family and friends are invited to share condolences online. Arrangements and memorial tree planting by Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah, 435-986-9100.

