What’s on the Menu: Onyx Cafe | Sponsored by Camping World

ST. GEORGE — Occupying what was once a Pizza Hut near Costco in St. George, Onyx Cafe delivers pizza reinvented. Their bold flavors and unconventional toppings put a fresh spin on that most beloved of Italian pies.

“What’s on the Menu” host Sheldon Demke loves experiencing new places to eat, so he brought his friend Anitra Cottrell from So U Comedy Theater to taste everything Onyx has to offer.

Join Sheldon and Anitra as they explore Onyx Cafe in this week’s episode of “What’s on the Menu” in the media player above.

The duo first tried the Carolina pizza, which chef and owner Devon Roberts said was inspired by the time he spent living in Mississippi and Louisiana. The ambitious blend of fusion cuisine and pizza combines fresh homemade dough and mozzarella cheese with South Carolina mustard sauce, chicken, onions, pickled okra and oregano.

“It tasted just like home,” said Cottrell, a native of the Carolinas herself.

Next came the piega. Meaning “fold” in Italian, it’s a hybrid of pizza, calzone and sandwich that Roberts created himself. Salami and capicola slices, onion, mushrooms, cheese and marinara sauce folded into that same delicious dough.

“It’s like, the perfect size,” Demke said. “I didn’t feel terrible about myself eating it.”

Roberts explained that Onyx uses rye dough instead of the popular white dough, which lends a more earthy tone.

Onyx also serves up cocktails and other beverages like their mind-blowing chocolate malt, made entirely from scratch. Demke said the most impressive part about the cafe is how many of their menu items they create in-house daily, including the root beer and gelato.

Regardless of whether customers find their idea of pizza transformed after visiting Onyx, they’re sure to encounter an artisan experience difficult to match in Southern Utah.

Onyx Cafe | Address: 969 N. 3050 East, Suite C3, St. George | Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4-10 p.m. | Telephone: 435-218-9612 | Website.

