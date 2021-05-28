‘Everybody deserves another chance’: Life after drug and alcohol addiction begins at Hope Rising

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Even when it seems all hope is lost, it’s not too late to come out of the darkness of addiction and into the light of recovery. Breaking the shackles of drug and alcohol abuse and finding purpose is possible with the help of the compassionate staff at Hope Rising Detox & Rehabilitation.

The highly trained staff at Hope Rising, a residential treatment facility in Hurricane, spends time with each client one-on-one to encourage, support and assist them through their unique detox experience, providing a safe haven to begin their journey of recovery.

“Everybody deserves another chance, even if it’s their 10th second chance,” admissions director Ty Empey said. “Hope Rising is where it all starts.”

Hope Rising was created by the Mayfield family, who witnessed their daughter experiencing severe withdrawal symptoms and isolation in cold, clinical detox facilities while battling heroin addiction. They were inspired to make detox a more comfortable process by offering a home-like environment with doctors on staff.

Detox is the first step on the path to recovery, but it’s a relatively short process lasting about a week in most cases. If clients don’t have a plan moving forward, Empey said, staying clean and sober will be extremely difficult.

He emphasizes the importance of aftercare in keeping newly sober clients on the right track once they leave Hope Rising. An aftercare plan may include medication-assisted treatment, private or group counseling and inpatient or outpatient therapy.

Hope Rising is connected with treatment facilities, counselors, therapy groups and other support systems in the local area. They help every client develop a plan for aftercare that best suits their needs, providing education on the many available resources as well as looking at insurance and finances to see what options are feasible.

“When someone’s drinking or using drugs, their mind isn’t clear enough to understand and navigate all of this,” Empey said. “We get them sobered up and help them start making decisions that are going to set them up for success.”

Empey said aftercare planning looks different for each client depending on their lifestyle and responsibilities. If they have a steady job and kids at home, they may only be available in the evenings and need to find counseling and other resources that fit their schedule. On the other hand, supervised inpatient treatment may be the best option for an unemployed client with a history of landing in jail.

Like most of the staff at Hope Rising, Empey is in recovery himself and understands the battle of addiction. No matter what’s going on in someone’s life, reaching out for help takes courage. He promises that every client will always be treated with compassion, dignity and respect.

“It’s not easy to make that phone call,” he said. “I really try to help them feel comfortable and let them know they’re making the right decision.”

More often than not, addicts have burned many bridges – parents, spouses, siblings, friends – and need somebody in their corner who’s willing to fight for them. Hope Rising provides freedom from the shame and guilt of addiction and offers the chance to build a new bridge, one that leads to a better life.

“We try to give them as much love as we can before they leave,” Empey said. “We’re a place that’s going to walk side by side with them and help them through this part of their life.”

If someone you love is struggling with addiction, click here to learn how Hope Rising can help.

If you’re personally struggling with addiction, click here to find out how Hope Rising can guide you on the path to recovery.

