Southern Utah’s smaller high schools shine in spring sports

ST. GEORGE — As the state track meet wrapped up last weekend, it capped off a successful spring season for smaller Southern Utah schools, including several state championships and runner-up trophies. Following are short recaps of each.

1A track

The Panguitch boys and girls won the respective 1A titles at Davis High School on May 22. It was the Lady Bobcats’ eighth straight state championship, while the boys have won six titles since 2013.

Sophomore Adelaide Englestead led the way for the Bobcat girls, winning the 3,200-, 1,600- and 800-meter races and placing second in the 400 to freshman teammate Tabetha Henrie. The Panguitch girls ended up with 181 total team points, while runner-up Milford had 146.

Meanwhile, the Panguitch boys eked out a narrow 107-105 victory over Water Canyon, with the championship being decided on the last race of the day, the 4×400 meter relay. Panguitch needed to finish within one place of Water Canyon to clinch the title, and they did. The majority of the Bobcats’ team points came on the throwing events (discus, javelin and shot put), which gave Panguitch 61 total points in those three events alone.

“The kids dug deep and just really came through,” Panguitch head coach Troy Norris told St. George News. “We have such a great group of youth. They do absolutely everything that we ask them to do, and they’re so supportive of each other.”

The dual wins for Panguitch bring the school’s total number of state championships to 92, which is the most in state history, surpassing Timpview’s 91, according to the Utah High School Activities Association.

2A track

The Kanab Cowboys won their first boys track title since 1983 with a 20-point win over Monticello.

Kanab sophomore Travis Stewart led the way by finishing first in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter races. The Cowboys finished with 100.5 team points, while runner-up Monticello had 88.5.

In the girls 2A meet, the Millard Eagles scored 115 points, just nine points behind five-time repeat state champion North Summit.

3A track

The Delta High School girls of Millard County won their second straight state title. Senior Savannah Nielson won the 100-meter dash, the 100 hurdles and the 300 hurdles. Her hurdles times were both the second-fastest times recorded in the state this year. Meanwhile, fellow senior Adi Nielson won the 200- and 400-meter races and placed second in the 300 hurdles.

2A baseball

Beaver came through the one-loss bracket to defeat Parowan twice on the 2A state baseball tournament’s final day, May 15. In the first championship game, the Beavers handed the Rams a 12-7 loss, which necessitated another game, as that was Parowan’s first loss of the tournament. In the second title game, Beaver powered its way to a 12-9 victory,

2A softball

The Enterprise Wolves went undefeated through the 2A state softball tournament, which ended with a 5-2 win over Beaver in the championship game on May 15. The Wolves had also beaten Beaver 14-8 the previous day, knocking the Beavers into the one-loss bracket, where they defeated Parowan 9-2 Saturday morning to earn another shot at Enterprise.

In the title game, the Wolves used a four-run third inning to take the lead for good, backed by the solid pitching of freshman Blakelee Christiansen. It was the second state title for the Wolves, who won their first in 2019.

1A girls golf

The Milford Tigers finished second at the state 1A golf tournament in Salt Lake City on May 19, their 434 strokes over 18 holes coming in behind Rich High’s winning score of 421. The same two schools finished in the same order in 2019.

2A girls golf

At the state 2A tournament in Salt Lake City on May 18, runner-up Beaver scored 390 over 18 holes, coming within four strokes of champion Rowland Hall’s 386.

