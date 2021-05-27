Mesquite Motor Mania sets new record with 976 classic cars, custom hot rods

Burnout competition at Mesquite Motor Mania, Mesquite, Nev., date not specified | Photo courtesy of Mesquite Gaming, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — This past weekend, Mesquite Gaming and the Mesquite Resort Association partnered with the Las Vegas Cruisin’ Association and filled the streets of Mesquite with custom automobiles, vintage hot rods and classic cars for the 13th annual Mesquite Motor Mania.

The three-day event featured roaring engines, slow drags and burnout competitions, as well as open header cruises and additional exhibitions.

The event gave away more than $15,000 in cash and prizes for the car show participants.

“This year’s Mesquite Motor Mania was not only our biggest ever but without a doubt our best ever,” said Christian Adderson, assistant general manager for Mesquite Gaming. “In addition to almost 1,000 vehicles in exquisite condition, thousands of car lovers and their families came out to enjoy the show and all of our fantastic attractions.”

Winners

People’s Choice winner – $1,000 – Tom and Colleen Reilly – 1955 Chevy Cameo – Hesperia, California.

Participant’s Pick winner – $2,000 – Gentleman Joe – 1932 Ford Roadster – Henderson, Nevada.

Best of Show winner – $3,000 – Jerry and Lorrie Jacobs – 1957 Chevy Bel Air – Santa Maria, California.

About Mesquite Gaming

Mesquite Gaming, located 77 miles north of Las Vegas, includes Virgin River Hotel-Casino-Bingo and CasaBlanca Resort-Casino-Golf-Spa. A premier golf destination, Mesquite Gaming owns and operates the Palms Golf Club and the CasaBlanca Golf Club. Combined, the two properties feature 1,186 guest rooms, 76,000 square feet of casino space with 1,600 slot machines and 36 gaming tables and 70,000 square feet of meeting and convention space including an outdoor entertainment venue. For more information, visit the Mesquite Gaming website.

