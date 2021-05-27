Sept. 19, 1947 – May 15, 2021

Sandra “Sandi” Kay Powers was 73 years old when she passed away peacefully on May 15, 2021, surrounded in love by her family following a brief illness in St. George, Utah.

Sandi was born Sept. 19, 1947, in Vernal, Utah. Her parents relocated to the Rocky Mountain region from Illinois farmland. Her father worked the oil fields throughout Wyoming and Utah moving the family many times following the demand for oil refining. Sandi spent most of her childhood in Worland and Lander, Wyoming, and finally Moab, Utah, where she graduated high school in 1966. Following a brief period pursing vocational certification she landed in Denver, Colorado, where she excitedly entered the travel industry as a reservations agent with Frontier Airlines.

She married her first husband in 1969 and began a life of travel and exploration. They welcomed two daughters and moved throughout the western states of Colorado, Wyoming, California, Nevada and Washington. She devoted these years to supporting her husband, raising her girls and traveling the world at every opportunity, while working in real estate and the travel industry.

Following a divorce, she remained in the Seattle area near her daughters until she married her most beloved husband, Auburn, in January 1999 and her next adventure began. She and Auburn soon moved to St. George, Utah, and later relocating to Emmett, Idaho, to be closer to family. Seeking warmer locales they landed in Queen’s Creek, Arizona, until they embarked on their full-time RV lifestyle for four years.

Longing for a home base, they moved back to their favorite area, settling in St. George where they were surrounded by friends and close to rugged rocks and trails to pursue their passions of jeeping and outdoors.

Sandi loved people and was a master of connections, always ensuring no one felt left out. She was known and counted on for her planning and organizational skills and is regularly referred to as “the life of the party.” Through her travels and many relocations, she touched so many lives—a friend to all and mentor to many.

She willingly shared her wisdom and experiences to help others, always defending the underdog, sharing in joy, sorrow and prayer for anyone who asked – even those she’d never met. She was unapologetic in her advocacy of any person, cause or effort. Her most loved and recognizable feature was her giant laugh; known to have a personality that took up a whole room. One always knew where to find her by her loud and unabashed laugh that she openly and frequently shared with the world.

Besides her passion for people, Sandi loved to travel, play cards, craft, play with her pup, Pepper, and gather with friends. She and Auburn jeeped with friends and clubs throughout the west and took on adventures not attempted by even the young and courageous. Sandi’s grandchildren were her heart and soul and she looked for every opportunity to visit them. She enjoyed learning about every detail of their lives and sharing in their stories, joys, challenges and adventures.

Sandi lived life to the fullest and never turned her back on a precarious proposition. No doubt her vibrant soul will continue to seek adventure and watch over her fellow adventurers as she basks in the glory of her Lord. Look out Heaven – here comes Sandi!

Sandi is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Auburn Powers; her brothers, Ron and Gary Potts; her children and their spouses, Kari and Brian Steadman, Robin and Robbie Marshall, Russ and Cathy Powers, Kathy and Brian Koslan, and Sandy Van der Wahl; grandchildren, Paisley, Bailey and Davis Steadman, Heather Powers, Jeff and Kelly Koslan, Tyler Koslan, Tara and Nathan Fralick; nieces and their families Tami, Ken and Drake Hendrix and Janel, Will, Peyton, Maizie and Hannah Clark; great-grandchildren, Liam, Ruby, Abigail, Michael and Dallas, along with numerous friends she called family. She is preceded in death by her parents Dean and Hope Potts.

Her family would like to acknowledge and thank the incredible care team at St. George Regional Hospital, especially her nurses BJ, Austin and Andy; social worker, Michelle; and Palliative Care administrator, Mary Helen. Their focused patience and compassion supported Sandi and her family through a difficult journey, allowing her to pass in peace and dignity.

Memorial Services will be announced through social media later with plans to celebrate Sandi’s full and vibrant life in the fall of 2021 in St. George.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to one of Sandi’s favorite charities:

Keep Our Trails Open. Indicate “In Memory of Sandi Powers” in the Comment Field: www.fmca4wheelers.com/donate

The National Police and Trooper Foundation: www.nptadonations.org

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S Bluff Street, St. George, Utah, 84770, 435-673-2454. Friends and family are invited to leave a special memory or comment in Sandi’s guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com