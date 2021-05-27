Aug. 21. 1937 – May 25, 2021

Rowen Kaye LaBatt passed away May 25, 2021. She was born Aug. 21, 1937, in Turlock, California, to Rudolph and Eulah Lueck.

Rowen grew up in Crater Lake, Oregon; Glacier National Park, Montana; Yellowstone Park; Bryce Canyon, Utah; and Zion National Park, Utah. She attended Tropic Jr. High and graduated from Hurricane High School in 1955. In 1960, she received her bachelor’s degree from the College of Nursing at University of Utah. That same year, Rowen met and married Ronald LaBatt from Oakland, California. They lived in Sacramento, California, for four years. Ron worked at McClellan AFB and she at the Sacramento County Health Department. In 1964, they moved to the Hopi Reservation in Arizona. The next 29 years were spent with the Indian Heath Services on several Reservations.

In 1993, Rowen moved back to Southern Utah to be closer to her parents in Springdale and with her high school friends again. Rowen worked as a nurse at the Southwest Public Health Department, retiring in December 2008 after 15 years of service.

Rowen is survived by her children: Robert LaBatt of Virgin, Utah and Robin Nicks of Pheonix, Arizona; grandchildren: Michael Nicks, Danielle Nicks and Robert LaBatt, Jr.; and loyal and dedicated nieces and nephews: Danny Lueck, David Lueck, Lisa Speth and Lauri Smith and their families. She has five great-grandchildren: Raymond, Damien, Saylce, Emily and Charley. She is preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Landon Lueck.

She was blessed with wonderful family and friends, living in beautiful places and enjoying an interesting and rewarding career.

There will be no services at this time, but please just take a moment to remember in what way Rowen touched your lives.

There will be no services at this time, but please just take a moment to remember in what way Rowen touched your lives.