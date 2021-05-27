Investigators seek public’s help in determining origination of the fire on Diagonal Street

ST. GEORGE — Fire officials are asking for the public’s help to determine where the origins of the recent blaze that burned five residential structures on Diagonal Street.

St. George Fire Chief Robert Stoker told St. George News on Wednesday the cause of the fire that started shortly after 2:30 p.m. Friday is still undetermined, as investigators continue sifting through statements, photos and footage obtained shortly after the blaze.

He also said they are working on calculating the losses associated with the incident, a process that has been further complicated by the sheer size and scope of the fire.

“This was a big fire,” Stoker said, adding that an investigator with the Utah State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting in the investigation.

Stoker confirmed that three of the structures were damaged to the point they have been deemed uninhabitable – two on North 300 West and the third on Diagonal Street – while a fourth structure, a multifamily building, sustained extensive damage to at least two of the units. The fifth structure was extensively damaged but can likely be repaired.

In addition to the residential structures, there were numerous garages, sheds and outbuildings that were either either damaged or destroyed in the fire, but Stoker said the exact number has yet to be determined at this point in the investigation.

Not only is the cause of the fire still undetermined, but investigators are also still trying to identify the point of origin, Stoker said, even after reviewing multiple photos and video footage.

He said many witnesses reported seeing a large plume of smoke in the air early on, but other than that, they have yet to hear from anyone who may have information on where or how it actually started.

“We had neighbors who either saw the smoke or heard explosions and started taking video,” Stoker said, “but we are trying to isolate the area of origin and what may have caused it.”

He said the area where they believe it may have started is a large area that is very dense and encompasses more than one-eighth of an acre.

Stoker also said there were no injuries reported, and all pets were accounted for, according to reports they received at the scene on Friday.

One thing that was different about this fire was the number of spot fires that started as burning material was carried by strong winds. Flare-ups in numerous yards were reported, some more than 1,000 feet from the fire.

While investigators were able to obtain the necessary information from the residents in the five main structures that burned, they have little, if any, information on those who sustained damage on the periphery from all of the burning embers blowing around.

Stoker said any residents who sustained damage from the fire who are going through their insurance to make repairs or who need to report any damage should call the St. George Fire Department at 435-627-4050. Information gathered will serve as both a record and provide greater detail about the blaze to assist in the continuing investigation.

Investigators are also asking for the public’s help. Anyone with information on where or how the fire started or who may have photos or video footage taken during the initial stages of the blaze should to call the fire department at the number listed above.

