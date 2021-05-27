Oct. 11, 1926 – May 26, 2021

Bonnie Ray Waylett McIver, born on Oct. 11, 1926, in Salt Lake City, Utah, was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She passed away peacefully on, May 26, 2021, in her son’s home in Washington, Utah, where she had been residing since 2014. While growing up, Bonnie worked in her father’s grocery store, Waylett’s Market.

After the passing of her husband, Douglas, Bonnie went back to school after being at home with her three young boys and learned a trade in which she was able to support herself and her boys. Most of Bonnie’s career was involved in the federal government and the defense industries, retiring from the Utah National Guard. She loved her sons, and siblings and especially enjoyed playing golf with her brother Ed and sons.

Bonnie is survived by her son, Jon McIver and his wife Karen Audrey; Stuart McIver and his wife Patricia Murray. Her grandson, Douglas Jon-Raymond McIver, and his wife Emily Schroath. Her sister, Betty Lou Giles, and many nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Darwood McIver; and her son, Douglas Jon McIver; and her parents, Margaret Hutchinson and George Edwin Waylett.

Bonnie, in addition to being the greatest mother, was the best grandmother and play partner of her grandson Douglas whom she loved to watch and take care of while he was young. Bonnie always said her prayers every night giving thanks for her many blessings. Those who knew Bonnie considered themselves fortunate to have known her

Thank you to Advanced Home Health and Hospice of St. George, Amy Hill, RN; Kali Church, Chaplain, and Rachel Rollo, Aide. We couldn’t have gone through mom’s last days without your support and help.

Per Bonnie’s instructions, Graveside services will be held on Monday, June 7, 2021, at Valley View Memorial Park, 4335 W. 4100 S., West Valley City, Utah.

