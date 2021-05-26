To help deter power disruptions, St. George, Dixie Power launch energy conservation campaign

File photo by Zinkevych/iStock / Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE —Triple-digit heat during the summer months is expected to create a high demand for power use in St. George.

To address this concern, the city of St. George’s Energy Services Department and Dixie Power have collaborated to develop the “Use Less, Save More” campaign to help educate residents on efficient power usage during extreme weather conditions, according to a press release issued by the city.

Laurie Mangum, energy services director for the city, said in the release that this campaign is important as it helps guide residents toward knowing the days when extra energy efficiency is needed to prevent possible power service disruptions.

“We pride ourselves in providing safe, affordable and reliable energy and want to ensure it continues to be the case this summer,” she added.

The Use Less, Save More program will alert residential customers for the need to conserve, particularly during the peak time of day – from 3-7 p.m. – and utilizes a three-color system: green, orange and red. The alerts can be found online and on the St. George Energy Services Department and Dixie Power Facebook pages, beginning Tuesday and continuing through the end of the summer.

The coded system is as follows:

Green

Adjust thermostat two degrees higher than you are comfortable.

Leave air vents open.

Close the drapes to reduce the amount of heat transfer into your home.

Turn off unused electrical equipment when you leave the room, such as TVs and lights.

Orange

Avoid using the oven; try barbecuing instead.

Avoid using the dishwasher and laundry machines during the peak hours mentioned above.

Avoid opening and closing doors to the outside.

Red

Do not use ovens. This is not a day to bake.

Set thermostat at 80 degrees or higher.

Make sure the pool pump is off.

If you have an electric vehicle, make sure it is not recharging.

If power is interrupted, avoid opening the refrigerator. Most refrigerators will keep food cool for up to four hours if the door is not opened.

By conserving energy, residents can save money on power bills and help reduce demand on the power system – especially during the peak hours, Colin Jack, chief operating officer for Dixie Power, said in the release.

“That lessens the possibility of a rolling blackout, which is what we want to avoid,” Jack said. “Let’s all work together and sacrifice just a little bit to help us stay cool during the summer months.”

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.