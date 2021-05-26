Former superintendent of Carbon School District named as new superintendent of Iron Schools

Lance Hatch, the newly appointed superintendent of Iron County School District, Cedar City, Utah, May 25, 2021 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — During a special meeting of the Iron County School District Board of Education on Tuesday, the board unanimously appointed Lance Hatch as the district’s new superintendent, effective July 1.

Hatch, who has served as superintendent of Carbon School District in Price for the past four years, said he was looking forward to serving Iron County School District, which he called a “great district with a wonderful reputation for educational excellence.”

“I cannot wait to roll up my sleeves and work side-by-side with the wonderful people of Iron School District and make sure that all students learn at high levels,” he added. “I just can’t wait to get started.”

During his brief remarks, Hatch also referred to a quote by the German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche: “He who has a why to live by can bear almost any how.”

“Our why in public education is that we can and will continuously improve outcomes for students,” he said.

Hatch cited the Iron County School District’s mission to “empower all to learn at high levels.”

“This is an achievable vision. And I’m honored have an opportunity to serve the community in a capacity that allows me to contribute to such a vision.”

Hatch, who was among the pool of candidates interviewed by the board last Thursday, told Cedar City News he was offered the job Friday evening.

Hatch’s educational background includes a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Southern Utah University, a master’s in education from Utah State University and a Ph.D. in teacher education and leadership from Utah State University.

Raised in the small town of La Sal, San Juan County, Utah, Hatch graduated from Monticello High School in 1993. He later taught elementary school in Uintah School District, where he was selected as the district’s teacher of the year.

Hatch also worked as an elementary school principal for 10 years and led two Title 1 elementary schools to receive high performing school awards for multiple years at each school. He has also served as a district level administrator in the capacity of elementary director and as director of human resources.

Iron County School Board President Michelle Lambert read aloud a short biographical sketch about Hatch as she introduced him during Tuesday’s 15-minute meeting.

“Dr. Hatch comes to us with a wealth of experience in education and an obvious commitment to student growth and success,” Lambert said later in the meeting. “We are thrilled to welcome him as the new superintendent and look forward to working with him.”

Hatch and his wife, Sherstin, are the parents of four children ranging in age from 23 to 14. They also recently became grandparents.

Hatch is replacing Shannon Dulaney, who is retiring after eight years as Iron County Schools’ superintendent.

