Apple Valley Town Council assumes control over water district, appoints ex-Mayor Marty Lisonbee

APPLE VALLEY — In a contentious meeting that lasted nearly four hours, the Apple Valley Town Council took authority over the Big Plains Water and Sewer Special Service District, vindicated a former employee and appointed a controversial board member.

Division between the council and town residents was on full display at the May 19 meeting, as well as the personal conflicts and disputes that have dominated at least the last three council meetings.

Mayor Dale Beddo began the meeting by announcing that a forensic audit was conducted to determine the state of the town’s finances regarding the water district.

“One of the first roles that I had as the mayor was to gather information from various points of interest of accounting challenges between the water district and the town,” Beddo said, adding that in the process, there were many allegations, accusations and frustrations.

“Many of the accusations being made were obviously fairly negative and suggested improprieties on both sides of the coin.”

Beddo said that after consultation with the attorney general’s office, accountant David Sanderson was hired to compile a report analyzing the city’s books, records and financial statements about the water district going back to previous administrations.

“In conclusion, the report states that there were no fraud activities whatsoever,” Beddo announced to much applause from the crowd.

Despite the results of the audit, the council then voted to pass resolution 2021-18, which states that the council is “terminating its delegation to an administrative control board of its rights, power, and authority related to the Big Plains Water and Sewer Special Service District.”

In effect, the resolution replaces the current water board with the Town Council.

The vote carried 4-1, with council member Kevin Sair the lone vote against.

In discussion, Beddo said he hoped the action would “terminate any feuding between the two divisions.” He added that if the town assumes the Special Service District debts, it will be able to refinance loans with more favorable interest rates.

“I have stated repeatedly that the only logistical reasons for taking this type of action had to be for financial gain and for greater or equal service across the board to the community,” Beddo said.

Reached by telephone after the meeting, chairman of the water board Harold Merritt told St. George News that the Special Service District board members had over 100 years of combined experience dealing with water issues.

“The Town Council as it is now, with the exception of one person, is totally inexperienced in culinary water delivery,” Merritt said. “I think this was a big mistake. I think this puts total power of the town into one group.”

Merritt served on the water board for over 10 years and was chairman for eight of those years. He said the resolution to dissolve the water board came as a big surprise.

“The audit that they quoted exonerated the SSD from suspicion or things being out of place,” Merritt said, noting that the Special Service Districts’s finances were in the black. “The audit came back; it exonerated the SSD, and the next sentence was, ‘You’re gone.’ That’s pretty much the way it is.”

Merritt said the district oversees more than 40 square miles of infrastructure.

“It’s a rather large area to keep track of,” Merritt said. “From my perspective, the council had plenty to do on their side of the ledger and could have left the water board alone with cooperation in between. It’s all blended together now, and it’s going to be a handful for them.”

Beddo said that the recent audit also shined light on a lingering personnel issue from 2019.

As previously reported in St. George News, then-mayor Marty Lisonbee said members of the Town Council uncovered “inappropriate book keeping” while former City Recorder Jauna McGinnis worked for the town.

“I hope everybody hears this because I want this pointed directly to Jauna McGinnis,” Beddo said. “There was, and there never has been, in any case of these documents that would remotely suggest that she had any improprieties on her part.”

Merritt told St. George News that the audit report and the vindication of McGinnis were long overdue.

“I was displeased about the original action by the board, and then they sat on it knowing the truth for two years,” Merritt said. “And finally, they displayed some courage, saying that whatever they had supposed was wrong was not correct, and they’re sorry it happened.”

Merritt said McGinnis had every right to pursue legal action at the time.

“She was wrongfully terminated,” Merritt said. “They used her name in several Town Council meetings, and this was taken way over the top. And then last week, they dismissed it in five minutes and go merrily on their way.”

Also in last Wednesday’s meeting, the council appointed former mayor Lisonbee to the open seat on the board. The action was especially unpopular as Lisonbee was the mayor when the false allegations against McGinnis were made.

Lisonbee’s application was selected over residents Mason Walters, Margaret Ososki, Roger Ashmore and Andrew Sadler.

Lisonbee resigned as mayor two months ago, saying he wanted to spend time with his grandchildren.

In the May 19 meeting, Lisonbee told the council that he resigned as mayor to get away from the 40 hours a week and the phone calls from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

“The thing that I offer is the massive amount of hours I’ve spent working for this community. I’m probably the most qualified candidate here, with the experience I have,” Lisonbee said. “It hasn’t gone away; my desire to serve the community has always been there.”

The council conducted two rounds of voting that resulted in the same count: 3-1 in favor of Lisonbee, with council member Kevin Sair voting for Walters both times.

Taylor Pledger, the town clerk, administered the oath of office to Lisonbee, a process interrupted and forced to begin again as angry residents walked out of the meeting.

