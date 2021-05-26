TGIF Show: Your Memorial Day weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort & Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about their weekend picks:
See video at the top of this listing.
Memorial Day weekend events | May 28-30
Art
- Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Portals and Pathways | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Three Mormon Towns | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 North, St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Jack Grosko | Admission: Free | Location: Arrowhead Gallery ETC, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Observations: People and Stories Visualized by Stewart Seidman | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
Education/enlightenment
- Saturday, 9:30-10:45 a.m. | Cosmic Flow | Admission: $30 | Location: BREATHE Salt Room, 310 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Saturday, 7-10 p.m. | Salsa & Bachata Night | Admission: $15-$25 | Location: Studio Siva Pasefika, 1025 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
Entertainment
- Friday, starting at 8:45 p.m. | Disney’s Beauty and the Beast | Admission: $45-$113 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday and Saturday (matinée 2-4 p.m.), 7:30-9:30 p.m. | Annie Get Your Gun | Admission: $22 | Location: St. George Musical Theater, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday (matinée 3-5 p.m.), 8-10 p.m. | Mamma Mia! | Admission: $10 | Location: O.C. Tanner Amphitheater, 144 Lion Blvd., Springdale.
- Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. | Latino Roots with Andean Flutes | Admission: $10-$25 | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
- Saturday, starting at 8:45 p.m. | Annie | Admission: $45-$113 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
Family
- Friday, starting at 8:46 p.m. | Movie in the Park: “The Karate Kid” | Admission: Free | Location: Town Square Park, 50 S. Main St., St. George.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Saturday, 8:30-11 a.m. | Breakfast on the Farm | Admission: $9 | Location: Red Acre Farm, 2322 W. 4375 North, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Downtown Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Hurricane Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Hurricane Community Center, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Festival City Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Festival City Farmers Market, 45 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: IFA, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
Music
- Friday, starting at 2 p.m. | Gilbert Bonilla | Admission: Free | Location: Angelica’s Mexican Grill, 101 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Dick Earl | Admission: Free | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen, 233 W. Center St., Kanab.
- Friday, 8-9:30 p.m. | Sunset Concert Series: Vinyl Fusion | Admission: $30 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Friction | Admission: $5 (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Sunday, 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. PST | Kid & Nic Show | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, starting at 7 p.m. | Friction | Admission: Free | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive #24, St. George.
- Saturday, 8:30-10 p.m. | Isaac Erickson | Admission: Free | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | The 8EEZ Band | Admission: $5 (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Saturday and Sunday, 6-8 p.m. | Gilbert Bonilla | Admission: Free | Location: Under Canvas Zion, 3955 Kolob Terrace Road, Virgin.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 9:30 p.m. to midnight | Last Call Club Night at The Grille | Admission: Free | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Festival of the Americas | Admission: Free | Location: Kayenta Art Village, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
- Sunday, 9 a.m. to noon | Cars + Coffee | Admission: Free | Location: Bristlecone, 67 W. Center St., Cedar City.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Saturday, 8-9 a.m. | Outdoor Yoga in the Rock Bowl | Admission: $10 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | SGR Flex Series: Ticket to Paradise | Admission: $25 | Location: Tonaquint Intermediate School, 1210 W. Curly Hollow Drive, St. George.
Have a tip for something happening next weekend?
Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.