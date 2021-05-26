‘Rewarding a life well lived’: Ovation Sienna Hills blazes a trail in luxury active retirement

(L-R) Move-in coordinator Heather Stransky, community relations manager Sheila Riddell and executive community relations director Emily Havens welcome residents to Ovation Sienna Hills, Washington City, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Ovation Sienna Hills, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Inspired by St. George’s amazing location and atmosphere, the new Ovation Sienna Hills retirement community provides full-service independent living, assisted living and memory care. Residents enjoy both luxury and peace of mind, with the freedom to explore and engage at their own pace.

The community includes places to eat, drink, mingle, exercise, learn something new, ponder the day’s events or just take in the scenery. Ovation provides residents with myriad opportunities to stay active, vibrant and connected to the world.

“Ovation is all about rewarding a life well lived,” said Emily Havens, executive director of community relations. “We focus on active resort-style living in an upscale community.”

Ovation broke ground on the Sienna Hills community in September 2018 and started welcoming residents to the independent living villas last fall. Assisted living and memory residents are moving in this spring.

Havens said Ovation provides a continuum of care that follows residents through each stage of life. When residents begin to require assistance with daily needs like dressing, bathing and monitoring medications, they can seamlessly transition from independent to assisted living, followed by memory care if the need arises.

Independent living options include 150 studio, one-bedroom or two-bedroom apartments and 25 two-bedroom, two-bathroom villas. Residents enjoy roomy kitchens with high-end appliances and upgrades like quartz countertops and fireplaces. All homes are completely maintenance-free and include round-the-clock security. Along with access to all Ovation amenities, residents will have peace of mind knowing that assistance is there if and when they need it.

The private, spacious assisted living apartments feature kitchenettes, outdoor patios with stunning views and the latest smart home technology for improved safety and convenience. Residents have access to an extensive clinical team of certified caregivers and medical help on-demand 24/7. Services include meal planning, exercise programs and weekly housekeeping, as well as specialized care like physical therapy.

Ovation provides secure and compassionate care that enables residents with Alzheimer’s and dementia to thrive. Expert staff create individualized care plans to stimulate their mental and physical focus and encourage socialization. The 60 memory care apartments are divided into two neighborhoods to preserve a private and tranquil atmosphere.

All new residents undergo an initial assessment to determine their care needs. Ovation’s staff will help with every aspect of transitioning into the community, including moving.

“Our team is very knowledgeable in guiding you and your loved ones through the next steps,” Havens said. “It’s really a full-service experience.”

Ovation offers six dining venues, including Starbucks and a bar. With full restaurant service, daily specials and a menu prepared fresh every day by the executive chef, the culinary options are endless.

The property boasts state-of-the-art fitness facilities, pools, clubhouses, spacious courtyards, serenity rooms, game rooms and community gathering spaces. Residents can simply pick up the phone and connect with the on-site concierge to organize a birthday party or a spa day away from the community.

“It’s like living at a resort,” Havens said. “Everyone is here just to help.”

Residents enjoy a comprehensive calendar of lifestyle activities. Because not all have the desire or ability to participate in the same activities, each segment of the community – independent living, assisted living and memory care – is served by a dedicated life enrichment team.

Ovation also provides a wide range of wellness classes facilitated by Intermountain LiVe Well, including water aerobics, yoga, balance and mobility, available on the property at no additional cost.

“LiVe Well has never had that kind of a partnership with a senior living community like ours,” Havens said. “I can’t emphasize enough how robust our activities program is.”

Ovation is also leading the senior living industry in technology. Residents can “ask Alexa” what today’s activities are and connect with other people in the community via video chat.

“We’re the trailblazer for senior living in Southern Utah,” she said. “There’s nothing else of this scale and magnitude, with these offerings.”

