Mona Maxwell

Feb. 24, 1961 – May 22, 2021

Saturday May 22, our precious princess Mona passed away peacefully at home encircled in the arms of her dearest friends and champions her parents. Mona was truly an angel on earth. Her light and love permeated all hearts, her smile was brighter than the sun, her laughter contagious, and her spirit perfect and pure. She knew she was going home to her Father in Heaven and in the past months graciously prepared her dearest loved ones.

She shared her love with her parents each day in kisses and hugs, then sweetly waited for them to show love for each other, and finished the routine with a gentle goodbye. It was a profound privilege to be a part of her life on this earth and we all look forward to the glorious reunion we will share with her someday.

Mona was born in Cedar City, Utah, on Feb. 24, 1961 to Max Louis Maxwell and Omah Lee Smith Maxwell. Her growing up years were spent in North Salt Lake, Bountiful, and Bennion, Utah, attending special schools. After finishing her schooling, the family moved to Southern Utah to be closer to family.

Mona’s life was one of service. She loved everyone. She never learned to write or read and her vocabulary was limited to a few special words. Yet, all who knew her were better, kinder and happier. You could not be around her without feeling of her special spirit.

Mona is survived by: her parents, Max and Omah Lee Maxwell; her brother: Elden Maxwell(Katie); her sisters: Lisa Taylor(Lindsey), Paula Fletcher(Darron) and Wanda Florian(Stanislav); and countless more family and friends.

Her Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1222 E. Brigham Road, Saint George, Utah. A viewing will be held prior to the services at 9:30 a.m.

For those who cannot attend it will be broadcast via Zoom Webinar at 11 a.m., which can be found here.

Webinar ID: 927 8112 7019

Family and friends are invited to share tributes online at www.SerenityStG.com. Arrangements and memorial tree planting by Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah, 435-986-9100.