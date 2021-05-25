Moira Wilding

March 30, 1944 – May 21, 2021

Moira Jeanette Seagrave Atwood was born on March 30, 1944 to Clarence Stanley and Ann Armour Hobens Seagrave. She passed away on May 21, 2021 in St. George, Utah. Born in Lanarkshire, Scotland, she spent much of her childhood living in Ponoka and Cranbrook, Canada, before moving to Montana and then ultimately to Utah.

Moira married Robert Wilding on Dec. 26, 1971 in Kearns, Utah. She made her career as an office manager in the furniture industry, working at RC Willey, in Murray, Utah; Boulevard Home Furnishings in St, George, Utah; and working with her husband and sons to start up Wilding Wallbeds.

She was a kind, welcoming person and a gracious hostess. She spoiled those she loved pets and people alike. Moira delighted in giving gifts, often for no special occasion. She would spend all year preparing for Christmas giving. She loved cooking and was well known for the delicious meals she prepared and served. Her recipe collection was extensive, but she was always on the lookout for something new to try.

Bob and Moira enjoyed traveling. Together they explored nearly every dirt road and jeep trail from Utah to Baja, Mexico. They circled the United States in their RV and made several trips to see places throughout Europe, making friends everywhere they went.

Moira is preceded in death by her parents; her adoptive father, Alfred Atwood; and brothers, Stanley, Alan and Lindsay. She will be deeply missed by her husband, Bob; step-children, Dan (Claudia) Wilding, Dennis (Nanci) Wilding and Lori Wilding May; 10 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren; sisters, Colleen Riley and Signa Nicksic; and so many others who loved her.

Our family would like to thank the compassionate and skilled nurses and staff at Zion’s Way Home Health and Hospice, and The Wentworth at the Meadows for all they have done to care for Moira during the last year.

A Memorial Gathering will be held Friday, June 4, 2021 from 3-5 p.m. (with an opportunity to share memories of Moira during the final 30 minutes) at Pine View Mortuary, 566 N Mall Dr., St George, Utah.

