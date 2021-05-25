Logan Lewis Arnold Endsley

May 22, 2021

Our beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend completed his mortal journey unexpectedly due to natural causes May 22, 2021; joining his mother in sweet reunion to be our forever angel. Logan loved life and lived it to the fullest. He enjoyed cycling, mountain biking, pickleball, go-carts, game nights, snacks, family dinners and those he worked with, but none of that compared to the love he felt for his three girls and his eternal companion, Vicki. He greatly loved and adored his girls and lived his life for them, spoiling them until his passing.

Logan possessed the beautiful childlike love talked about in the scriptures. He loved his Savior, Jesus Christ, and had a sweet, sweet confidence in that beautiful relationship. He loved everyone and always gave that love freely and completely. He dearly loved his family. He served a 2 year LDS mission to Nicaragua, and loved the people there. He also dearly loved his residents and employees at Spring Gardens Senior Living. Kiss marks on his cheeks from his ladies there were always sweet reminders of the amazing man we were all fortunate to know.

Logan is survived by his wife, Vicki; three daughters: Addison, Emma, and Lexi; parents, William and Nancy; sisters: Amanda and Mariah (Jeremy); brothers: Tyler (Summer) and Adam (Ashley); step-brother, Ben; step-sisters: Jenny (Adam), Rebeccah, and Erin (Jesse); and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Marsha Endsley in 1995, and we are confident of their sweet reunion.

A visitation will be held Monday, May 31, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 11 a.m., with a viewing prior from 9:30-10:30 a.m., at the Silkwood Ward Chapel, 2668 East Crimson Ridge Drive, St. George, Utah. Interment will be in Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 South Dixie Drive, St. George, Utah.

Live streaming webcast is available at by clicking here.

A Venmo account has been set up for the family: Logan’s Donation Fund @endsleyfamily, Four digit number +7157

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.