Larry Delbert Stones “Stoney”

Nov. 24, 1931 – May 16, 2021

Larry Delbert Stones, got his wish and went peacefully in his sleep in the arms of his beloved wife, Marilyn, in the early morning hours of Sunday, May 16. He was 89.

Born Nov. 24, 1931 in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Arzell Casper and Delbert “Del” Stones, he was the second eldest sibling and preceded in life’s graduation by his older sister, Loris Poole, and younger siblings, Arthur Stones and Vicky Sharples. An original urban cowboy, Larry was a city slicker that also loved horses. He was a proud owner of a horse named Lucky that he bought for $40 with help from his Uncle Varsil Casper, when he was just a young boy. He worked hard to pay his uncle back every single dollar.

Larry was affectionately called “Stoney” by the many friends he had gathered throughout his life. After graduating from West High School, he married Dionne Andersen with whom he had five wonderful children and was married to for 18 years before they divorced. He then married Marilyn John, the love of his life, on July 12, 1974. They remained married for the next 48 years. Their marriage was later solemnized in the LDS Jordan River Temple on Aug. 28, 1982. Through Marilyn, he gained five more wonderful stepchildren.

He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served faithfully in any position he was called. He had a strong testimony and he loved the gospel and the Lord with all his heart. We are grateful for the knowledge that we will see him again and find peace in knowing he is reunited with loved ones and that he can now enjoy all the things that used to mean so much to him.

Larry served in the Air National Guard and then went on to become a shop worker, welder, and then moved into sales. It was in sales where his natural love of people parlayed into a successful career in construction supply sales. He eventually became part owner of a leading construction supply company, Superior Buck and Steel in Sandy, Utah.

Larry was a sports enthusiast from the time that he was young, playing football in high school and softball in a Rio Grande league well into his thirties. He also loved working with young people, and coached little league football in Rose Park for 17 years, winning 10 city championships and losing only seven games in his last 15 years of coaching. It was here he invented the “pop” pass, which sealed the deal for many a Saturday morning game. He also umpired and refereed high school baseball and basketball for many years.

Larry loved to golf and fish with family and good friends, which he did plenty of after retiring in St. George, Utah. It was there where he would be able to spend time doing what he loved most, spending time with his family. He had a natural energy people loved and gravitated towards. Wherever he went he ran in to people he knew and always took time to visit with them.

He did his best at living an uncomplicated and joyful life with his best friend and companion, Marilyn. He adored his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved to make them laugh. He was just so much fun to be around, and we will miss him dearly!

Dad was Mr. Christmas! He loved shopping for the perfect gift and making the day special for everyone. One year he left the Christmas tree up until Easter. Marilyn left the drapes in the living room closed, of course. You could find him listening to Christmas music in his car on road trips in July. He loved to sing and harmonized perfectly with his beautiful tenor voice.

Larry was preceded in death by his son, Larry Graig Stones, and his stepson, Cory Lynn John. He is survived by Marilyn Stones, his wife of 48 years, his children, Christine Norton (Howard), Todd Stones (Coy), Mitchell Stones (Lisa), Traci Archuleta (Colin), and daughter-in-law, Mary Stones. He is also survived by his stepchildren, Brent John (Diane), Brian John (Alice), Craig John (Tammie), Marilee Michelsen (Jeff), and 32 grandchildren and 55 great-grandchildren.

Larry was cremated and a small family gathering will take place in June in his honor. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity. Condolences may be shared with the family here.