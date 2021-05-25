March 13, 1935 – May 23, 2021

Kenley “Ken” Linder Reese, 86, passed away peacefully at home, and in the company of his family May 23, 2021 (three days shy of his and Mom’s 65th wedding anniversary).

Ken was born March 13, 1935 in St. George, Utah and was the fourth of eight children to Joseph Hyrum Reese and Amy Linder Reese. Ken was raised in Mt. Carmel, Utah, and attended school in Orderville.

When he was not in school excelling in academics or basketball, he was on Cedar Mountain with his dad and brothers running sheep (family business). After high school Dad enlisted in the Navy and served on the USS Hornet during the Korean conflict.

Ken married Darlene Reber May 26, 1956 in the St. George Temple. They sold EVERYTHING in 1968 and moved their family of six to Logan, Utah, to attend Utah State. Ken graduated with a bachelor’s degree in education, student taught in Montpelier, Idaho, for one year and promptly moved to Mesquite, home of family from both sides of the aisle.

Ken spent 26 years teaching secondary school – language arts, chess, photography and a number of other disciplines. Ken loved teaching and in turn his students loved him.

Ken had a number of hobbies. He was an accomplished bowler – he won Senior Olympic Gold for the Utah State Championships, High Roller tournaments and countless other awards in and out of league play, and along the way he posted a number of 300 games. He loved carpentry, woodworking, golf, writing, fishing, hunting, photography and music. He played a number of instruments proficiently by ear – the guitar, piano, organ, clarinet and ukulele.

Ken is survived by his wife, Darlene, Mesquite, Nevada; his children: son, Jerry Lee, Mesquite, Nevada, son, Kolin (Charlotte Bielman), Lake Forest, California, and daughter, Jennifer (Scott), Clover Valley, Nevada; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sisters: Joanne and Carol; and brothers: Neil, Les and Jeff. Ken is preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Amy Reese; his brother, Lane; and sister, Sharon. He is also preceded in death by three children: Jolene, Virden Kenley and Sonja.

The family wishes to thank all for their countless condolences, offers to help in any way at this time and in general your love and concern for Dad’s family

Funeral services will be held Friday, May 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. (Nevada time), with a visitation prior from 9-10:30 a.m., at the Mesquite 6th Ward Chapel, 121 Whipple Way, Mesquite, Nevada.

Interment will be held Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 11 a.m. (Nevada time) at the Mt. Carmel City Cemetery, 6 E. 200 S., Mt. Carmel, Utah.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.