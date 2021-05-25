Teen bicyclist hospitalized after collision with pickup truck in Enoch

ENOCH — Two people were taken to the hospital after a teenager was struck by a pickup truck while riding his bike across state Route 130 in Enoch on Tuesday afternoon.

Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Chris Bishop said a 14-year-old boy was heading east across SR-130 near 4600 North, having just left the Foster’s Market grocery store, when he was struck by a southbound pickup truck driven by a Cedar City animal control officer.

The white truck had the words “Cedar City Code Enforcement” marked on its side doors.

“The boy rode his bike directly into the roadway in front of the animal control vehicle as it was passing the boy,” Bishop said. “The officer was not able to avoid hitting the boy on the bicycle.”

The boy was transported to Cedar City Hospital by ground ambulance and was initially listed in unstable condition, but Bishop told Cedar City News at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday that the teen’s condition had been upgraded to stable.

UHP investigators at the scene said the boy had not been wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

The man who was driving the pickup truck was also taken to the hospital for evaluation, UHP said.

UHP troopers took the lead on the investigation, with the accident reconstruction team taking measurements and mapping the scene using an aerial drone. Other responding agencies included Enoch Police, Iron County Sheriff’s Office, Cedar City Police and Gold Cross Ambulance.

Traffic in the area was rerouted onto side streets for more than three hours while the scene was investigated.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

