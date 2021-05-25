Rollover crash on I-15 south of Cedar City causes traffic congestion

Scene of a single-vehicle rollover involving a Ford Explorer on Interstate 15 south of Cedar City, Utah, May 25, 2021 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — A driver escaped injury Tuesday after his vehicle went off Interstate 15, rolled across the center median and ended up on the opposite side.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Bambi Baie said the man was in an older model Ford Explorer SUV heading southbound on I-15 near mile marker 50 when another driver reportedly made an abrupt lane change in front of him. As he swerved to avoid hitting that other car, he overcorrected, causing his vehicle to go into the center median and roll at least once, Baie said.

The vehicle, which had Wyoming license plates, cleared the cable barrier and ended up on its wheels on the left shoulder of the northbound side of I-15, facing the opposite direction from which it had been heading.

Although the driver was evaluated by Gold Cross Ambulance personnel at the scene, he was not transported to the hospital, Baie said, adding that the man reported having only minor injuries.

Northbound traffic in the area was impacted for about 30 minutes while the scene was cleared. The vehicle sustained heavy damage and needed to be towed from the scene.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

