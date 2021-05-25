Apple Valley man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot says he would ‘willingly do it again’

Composite image. Inset photo shows Landon Copeland at Jan. 6, 2021, riot at U.S. Capitol, Washington, D.C | Background stock image by Kiyoshi Tanno/iStock/Getty Images Plus. Inset photo courtesy of U.S. Department of Justice, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — Apple Valley resident Landon Copeland, one of five Utah men charged with crimes connected to the insurrection, said he wanted to talk to members of Congress on Jan. 6 about police brutality and the presidential election.

He’s in jail now, he says, because he’s accused of threatening the probation officer who was supervising him while he was free pending trial.

“I’m alleging that I did not,” Copeland told FOX 13 in an interview from the Washington County jail.

“I can give you verbatim the quote,” he continued. “It was, ‘I would eat your flesh for its nutrient. I don’t think you know what I am.’”

Copeland, 33, is charged in federal court in Washington, D.C., with four counts related to the insurrection, including charges of fighting with police and remaining in a restricted area. He could serve 7 ½ years in prison if convicted.

He was free pending trial and then was arrested earlier this month. The specifics of why he was arrested and has been detained have been sealed in federal court.

Read the full story here: FOX 13.

Written by NATE CARLISLE, Fox13Now.com

Copyright 2019, KSTU. A Tribune broadcasting station