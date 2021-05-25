Dec. 5, 1928 – May 21, 2021

Erma Hafen Syphus Harris, age 92, passed away May 21, 2021, in Bountiful, Utah. She was born on Dec. 5, 1928, to Arthur Knight and Orilla Woods Hafen.

She married Leo Thomas Syphus on Nov. 24, 1948, and together they had 5 children. They were later divorced. She married Parley Emmett (Bud) Harris on June 23, 1967. Their marriage was solemnized in St. George Temple.

Erma lived all her life in St. George, except for the last four years. She was the 11th of 14 children. She was very close to her siblings and loved spending time with them, visiting and telling stories. She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many callings, including Relief Society President. Erma loved to play the game Rook and with her friends started a Club over 70 years ago. These ladies have remained dear friends over the years.

Erma loved her family and they loved her. She was the best mom ever. She endured trials with patience and grace and left a heritage of love and kindness with her family.

She is survived by her children Lamond (Kandi) Syphus, Karen (Jon) Cowling, Mike Syphus (Cindy Ross), Susan (Hardy) Hegewald, Diane (Brett) Foster, 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; brothers Eldon (Maxine) Hafen, Kelton (Peggy) Hafen and sister-in-law Sharon Hafen.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bud Harris; her sisters, Carma Staheli, Ada Nielsen, Ruth Squire and LeNore Hobbs; brothers, Ferrell, Herschel, Harold, Kay, Linford, Kenneth and Donald Hafen; and grandson, Robert Cowling.

Many thanks to the staff at Barton Creek Assisted Living, Renew Home Health and Hospice, and Aspire Home Health and Hospice for taking good care of our mother.

Funeral services will be Friday, May 28, 2021, at the St. George East Stake Center 449 S. 300 E., St. George, Utah, at 11 a.m. There will be a viewing from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to the funeral. Interment will take place at the St. George City Cemetery.

Friends and family that are unable to attend are invited to view the services online by clicking here.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah, 84770, 435-673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign Erma’s guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.